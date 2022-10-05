Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Meets with Kanye West as Magazine Slams His Bullying Behavior

Charmaine Patterson
·4 min read
Kanye West and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Meets with Kanye West as Magazine Slams Rapper for Bullying Her

Kanye West and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson have settled their issues, the rapper said.

The Vogue fashion editor called out West after he included "White Lives Matter" apparel during his Yeezy presentation at Paris Fashion Week. West, 45, immediately fired back at Karefa-Johnson and posted derisive comments about the editor.

Now, he says the two apologized to one another.

"Gabby is my sister," he wrote in an all-caps caption alongside a photo of Karefa-Johnson as she was honored as a member of this year's BoF500.

He continued, "Im not letting people go to bed thinking I didn't meet with Gabrielle at 5pm today for 2 hours then we went to dinner at [Ferdi]."

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Slams Kanye West for Attacking Fashion Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson: 'You're a Bully'

He claimed Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann captured the conversation, under the instruction of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and that the footage was being edited.

"We took pics and I was instructed to not post them," he wrote. "It felt like she was being used like Trevor Noah and other Black people to speak on my expression. She expressed that her company did not instruct her to speak on my t shirt expression."

He added that he and Karefa-Johnson "apologized to each other for the way we made each other feel we actually got along and have both experienced the fight for acceptance in a world that's not our own."

RELATED: Kanye West Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at His Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris

He concluded by saying, "She disagreed I disagreed we disagreed. At least we both love [Ferdi] and fashion."

Vogue also issued a statement in defense of Karefa-Johnson and said the fashion journalist met with him in private.

"Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor," the magazine's Twitter statement reads. "She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable. Now more than ever, voices like hers are needed and in a private meeting with Ye today she once again spoke her truth in a way she felt best, on her terms."

At Monday night's show, West sparked controversy in his black long-sleeve tee with its statement, which is considered a "hate slogan" by the Anti-Defamation League. The look could be seen on full display as the designer gave a speech during the opening of the presentation. It was also featured in an image uploaded to Twitter by conservative commentator Candace Owens — who wore the same shirt in white to the show. The front of the top featured Pope John Paul II and the words "Seguiremos Tu Ejemplo," meaning "We Will Follow Your Example."

Karefa-Johnson initially shared a video from the Yeezy show on her Instagram Story, writing, "Here come the bulls---," adding that she was "fuming" while taking in the show.

She also posted screenshots of messages she'd shared with friends that contained her concern with West's apparel.

Later, the Garage fashion director called West's shirts "incredibly irresponsible and dangerous" before asking people to have grace for those who experienced the "trauma" in the room where he showed his collection.

In posts that have since been deleted from his account, West shared pictures of Karefa-Johnson, including one where he claimed Wintour would hate her boots.

In continuing with his tirade, West shared a screenshot of a text message from someone who urged him to not "insult that writer," presumably meaning Karefa-Johnson. West didn't include a caption on the photo but Gigi Hadid, 27, quickly came to the defense of Karefa-Johnson, whom she's worked with in the past, including on Hadid's March 2021 Vogue cover.

"You wish u had a percentage of her intellect," Hadid wrote. "You have no idea haha…. If there's actually a point to any of your s--- she might be the only person that could save u. As if the 'honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You're a bully and a joke."

She further added in her Instagram Story that Karefa-Johnson is "one of the most important voices" in the fashion industry and could "school that disgraceful man."

