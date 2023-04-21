Vogue editor Edward Enninful says he has 'invisible disabilities'

Mr Enninful told BBC Radio 4 that composing the upcoming edition was 'one of the proudest moments of my career'

Edward Enninful, the editor of Vogue magazine, has said he has “invisible disabilities”.

The 51-year-old told the BBC that his personal health difficulties, including vision, hearing and blood issues, motivated him to feature five disabled people on the front cover of the May edition of the magazine.

The fashion publication will feature a total of 19 disabled people from the worlds of fashion, sport, culture and activism, who are either writing or being interviewed.

Mr Enninful told BBC Radio 4 that composing the upcoming edition was "one of the proudest moments of my career".

In his memoir published last year, he revealed he had a visual impairment and a blood condition.

'I have an invisible disabilities'

When asked if his motivation for the cover came from his own "health difficulties," Mr Enninful said: "Yeh, as I wrote in my book, I have an invisible disabilities - I have eye issues, and hearing issues, as well as blood disorders - Sickle Cell Trait - so my whole life has been spent navigating an industry but also navigating my health.

"So, it's also quite personal."

Mr Enninful told presenter Martha Kearney that his "tenure here at Vogue has always been about inclusivity and diversity".

He said that "people forget how hard it is for the disabled community," adding: "I felt real pride that people can actually speak up about disabilities and not have to hide it and how it impacts them."

The Ghanaian-born editor said the edition’s focus on disability was a continuation of his desire to portray Vogue differently, particularly on race.

'It’s all under the same roof you know'

“Diversity, inclusivity - it’s all under the same roof you know,” he said.

“Shining a light on people who have always been othered, or seen as outside of, has always been a mission of our's at Vogue, so this really is a part of that.”

During the campaign, British Vogue worked with Tilting The Lens, an accessibility consultancy company, to look at how it can become more accessible, including a review of its facilities at photo studios in London regarding lift and ramp access.

Next month’s edition features actress Selma Blair, models Aaron Rose Philip and Ellie Goldstein and American Sign Language interpreter and performer Justina Miles as its separate cover stars, alongside the chief executive of Tilting The Lens, Sinead Burke.