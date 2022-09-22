'Vogue' Announces 2022 Forces of Fashion Lineup, Featuring Kim Jones, Iman, Gigi Hadid and More

This year's event explores fashion's 'new world' and, after easing lockdowns, where we are now.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Thursday, Vogue announced the speaker lineup for its 2022 Forces of Fashion event, which is making its return to in-person programming this fall after a pandemic-imposed halt. Personalities on this year's schedule include Fendi's Kim Jones, Pharrell Williams, Iman and Gigi Hadid, among others.

The focus of the upcoming conference's programming is to address a variety of questions presented by a "new world" of fashion: In the wake of shifts that have occurred during the pandemic, the racial reckoning of the past several years and growing climate awareness, conversations within fashion are shifting.

"Where are we now — and where are we going next?" asks the Vogue Forces of Fashion 2022 press release. "Vogue will be discussing how designers and industry creatives have been making bold breaks with the past, incorporating sustainability, diversity, social responsibility and greater representation into their creativity more than ever before."

The lineup boasts the leaders of fashion today, including Anna Wintour who will give opening remarks.

Aurora James, founder of the 15 Percent Pledge and Brother Vellies, will discuss representation and finding your calling. Kim Jones, the artistic director of couture and womenswear at Fendi and of men's ready-to-wear and accessories at Dior, will discuss multi-tasking in fashion. Gigi Hadid will discuss her new cashmere brand, Guest in Residence. Model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse will discuss land protection. Christopher John Rogers, Michelle Pfeiffer, Stella McCartney and Schiaparelli's Daniel Roseberry are also on the lineup.

Attendees will also be able to meet this year's CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists like Felisha Noel of Fe Noel and Elena Velez.

But to be in the presence of these discussions is not without a hefty price tag: An in-person ticket to the New York City event on October 14 costs $3,000, while virtual tickets are priced at $175 with a reduced rate student option. There will also be in-person Forces of Fashion events held in London and Mexico City. Find more information here.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.