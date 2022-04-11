Vogel fired, what do the Lakers do next at head coach?

Subscribe to Posted Up with Chris Haynes

Surprising no one, after months of speculation, the Los Angeles Lakers finally parted ways with coach Frank Vogel on Monday. After GM Rob Pelinka hosted a press conference and deflected questions about responsibility and the future of the team, Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill to talk about what is next for LeBron James and the Lakers.

Are rumors of LA pursuing Toronto's Nick Nurse for real? What other coaches could realistically be leading the purple and gold next fall?

Later in the show, Chris & Vincent discuss the MVP race, now that the regular season is over, the play-in tournament and Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle's vaccination status preventing him from traveling to away games in his team's upcoming series against the Toronto Raptors.

