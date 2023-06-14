Vodafone and Three pledge to transform Britain’s sluggish mobile internet

Vodafone

Vodafone and Three have pledged to improve mobile internet services for millions of customers after announcing plans to create the country’s largest mobile network.

Bosses at the two companies said the long-awaited merger will transform connectivity and level the playing field as rivals race to roll out faster and more reliable services.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Vodafone and Three pledged to invest £11bn in their combined 5G network over the next decade, creating up to 12,000 new jobs in the wider economy.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone chief executive, said the merger was “great for customers, great for the country and great for competition”.

The announcement is a major breakthrough for Vodafone and Three, which is owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, after a protracted period of negotiations.

The two sides began discussions about a tie-up more than a year ago but faced repeated delays amid wranglings over price and the ousting of Vodafone’s chief executive.

Yet the deal is still likely to face intense scrutiny from regulators owing to concerns about the impact on competition and national security.

The newly-combined company will serve 27 million customers, eclipsing the 24 million on Virgin Media O2’s network and 20 million for BT-owned EE.

While Vodafone and Three have insisted the deal will not lead to higher prices for consumers, reducing the number of UK operators from four to three is a contentious move. A previous attempt to merge Three with O2 was blocked by the European Commission in 2016.

Vodafone and Three have insisted the mobile landscape has changed dramatically since then, arguing that they currently lack the scale to invest in infrastructure and compete with rivals.

They also pointed to the abundance of so-called mobile virtual network operators, which offer a greater retail choice to consumers.

However, the deal faces a review by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), with industry watchers expecting a full investigation that could last for 18 months.

Dan Ridsdale, director of TMT at Edison Group, said the companies had made an overt pitch to try and allay regulatory concerns.

He said: “For the CMA, the equation is likely to come down to how much they take into account the consumer benefits from the promised acceleration to the roll out of 5G, gained through economies of scale, versus the competitive risks from concentrating market power.”

Karen Egan, an analyst at Enders Analysis, added the regulator had been “rather hawkish” in recent months, pointing to its decision to block Microsoft’s $69bn (£54bn) takeover of Call of Duty video games maker Activision.

A CMA spokesman said: “Both Vodafone and Three are key players in the UK communications market – with millions of consumers and many businesses relying on their services – so it’s right that the CMA reviews the impact this deal could have on competition.”

For rivals BT and VMO2, the main concern will be spectrum – a key battleground in telecoms.

The combined business will hold just under 50pc of total UK spectrum, exceeding a 37pc cap imposed by regulator Ofcom in 2017.

While that cap may be increased in a market with only three operators, it is likely that rivals will demand a redistribution.

Story continues

Both BT and VMO2 will also be looking for assurances around existing mobile mast sharing deals.

A Virgin Media O2 spokesman said: “Such a large transaction needs to be carefully scrutinised to ensure competition is not harmed and that consumers do not miss out.”

Bosses will also be hoping to stave off national security concerns linked to Three’s Chinese owner, which is controlled by the 94-year-old Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing.

Sir Ian Duncan Smith, the former Conservative Party leader, has urged officials to block any transaction over fears it could place sensitive UK infrastructure in Beijing’s hands. Vodafone holds a number of government contracts.

There are also lingering questions about job losses as the companies remove duplicated roles and retail sites. It comes just a month after Vodafone announced it will cut 11,000 jobs globally.

The Unite union branded the merger “reckless” and urged the Government to intervene.

The two sides have insisted the deal will have a net positive impact on jobs across the UK, even as Vodafone and Three slim down their operations.

They have also played down concerns about national security, pointing to CK Hutchison’s long presence in the UK market.

Alongside Three, the conglomerate also owns Superdrug, Eversholt Rail, UK Power Networks and Northumbrian Water.

In a further nod to national security concerns, the structure of the merger puts the combined business firmly in Vodafone’s control.

Under the terms of the deal, which does not involve any cash, Vodafone will take a 51pc stake in the joint venture, while Three will hold the remaining 49pc. Vodafone will then have the option of taking full control of the combined business after three years, provided its value reaches a minimum of £16.5bn.

After months of tricky negotiations, Vodafone and Three will breathe a sigh of relief that a deal has finally been reached. But as regulators turn their attention to the smallprint, the companies’ work is far from over.

“They will want to package this up in the best way possible to regulators while pouring as much cold water as possible on any perceived security concerns,” says one industry source. “They don’t need this to be a fight or for backbench Conservatives to start kicking off.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.