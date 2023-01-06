Is Vodacom Group Limited's (JSE:VOD) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

With its stock down 3.1% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Vodacom Group (JSE:VOD). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Specifically, we decided to study Vodacom Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vodacom Group is:

17% = R17b ÷ R97b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every ZAR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated ZAR0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Vodacom Group's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Vodacom Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 31% does temper our expectations. On further research, we found that Vodacom Group's net income growth of 3.2% over the past five years is quite low. Not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So there might be other reasons for the earnings growth to be low. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Vodacom Group's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 6.1% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Vodacom Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Vodacom Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 83% (that is, the company retains only 17% of its income) over the past three years for Vodacom Group suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

Additionally, Vodacom Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 76% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Vodacom Group is predicted to rise to 23% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Vodacom Group can be open to many interpretations. On the one hand, the company does have a decent rate of return, however, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing and as discussed earlier, the low retained earnings is hampering the growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

