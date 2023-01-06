VNA Health Care Discusses the Importance of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine This Winter's Tridemic

VNA Health Care
·5 min read
VNA Health Care

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / With winter in full force, three major viruses, COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), are teaming up to cause significant challenges for the American healthcare system and putting vulnerable individuals at serious risk of medical complications or death.

The tridemic, an occurrence where cases of all three viruses surge at the same time, is occurring for multiple reasons. Families have recently gathered to celebrate the holiday season during December, which gives viruses an opportunity to circulate. Not only that, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, many of these individuals may not have been exposed to RSV or flu within the past few years, and may be more susceptible to those viruses since they have been underexposed or may not have gotten vaccinated.

This quarter, VNA Health Care, a leader in patient-centered healthcare, highlights the importance of COVID-19 vaccine awareness and education, doing its part to keep the greater Chicagoland area and communities safe this winter.

Vaccines: The Best Weapon in the Fight Against the COVID-19 Pandemic

Widespread vaccination is the only surefire way to fight back against COVID-19. However, hesitancy on the part of the American public continues to be a significant barrier to mitigating the impact of this virus. Vaccine awareness, education, and acceptance all play a major role in protecting the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike and are the key to combatting the seasonal surges of cases in the ongoing pandemic.

The Importance of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccination and Staying Up to Date with COVID-19 Boosters

So far this flu and RSV season has turned out to be an especially troublesome one, hitting much earlier and much harder than first anticipated. According to data obtained from CNBC, this year there have been more reported cases of RSV than the last two years. Similarly, the CDC reports that there have been at least 1.6 million flu cases, resulting in over 13,000 hospitalizations and 730 deaths as of October 29th, with no signs of slowing down. All of this has led doctors around the country to sound the alarm with worries that the healthcare system will be too overloaded to effectively manage the ongoing siege of patients needing life-saving care.

Getting a COVID-19 Vaccination Can Save Lives: Here's How

1. Vaccines Offer the Best Protection: Despite the progress that has been made in controlling the spread of the virus, Covid-19 continues to be a significant public health threat, with millions of new cases and deaths occurring each year. Getting vaccinated can help to protect you and your loved ones from getting infected with the virus.

2. Vaccines Are Effective: Covid-19 vaccines have been shown to be highly effective at preventing illness and death from the virus. According to the CDC, viruses are constantly changing to create new types of the virus, called variants. So far, research shows that the Covid-19 vaccines used in the United States continue to protect against severe disease, hospitalization, and death from circulating variants.

3. Vaccines Protect the Most Vulnerable: Elderly people and those with certain underlying health conditions are at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19. Vaccines can help to protect these groups from getting seriously ill.

4. Vaccines Help To End The Pandemic: As more people get vaccinated, the virus has fewer opportunities to spread and to create new variants and there is a greater opportunity to bring the pandemic under greater control.

5. Vaccines Save Lives: Getting vaccinated can help to prevent severe illness and death from Covid-19, which has been responsible for millions of deaths around the world.

6. Vaccines Can Help To Return To Normal Activities: As more people get vaccinated, it will be possible to return to more normal activities without interruption, such as going to work, school, and social events.

7. Updated (Bivalent) Boosters Protect Against New COVID-19 Variants: The updated (bivalent) boosters are called "bivalent" because they protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5. Staying up to date with boosters is important in order to protect yourself or your child from becoming seriously ill or dying from Covid-19. People ages 6 months and older should receive an updated bivalent booster if they are eligible.

According to VNA Health Care, Covid-19 vaccines are an important tool in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. CDC guidance states that as with other vaccine-preventable diseases, you are protected best from Covid-19 when you stay up to date with the recommended vaccinations, including recommended boosters. Vaccinations and recommended boosters help to protect people from getting infected with the virus and can also reduce the severity of illness if a person does get infected. Getting vaccinated not only protects the vaccinated, but also their loved ones, and the most vulnerable members of the community, while also helping to reduce the spread of the virus.

About VNA Health Care

VNA Health Care is a community-based, patient-centric, not-for-profit healthcare provider serving suburban Chicago and beyond with compassionate and convenient healthcare.

Proudly contributing to the health and wellness of over 75,000 patients yearly, VNA Health Care welcomes and encourages new and existing patients to schedule an appointment for their annual physical and well-woman exams.

Those interested in learning more about COVID-19 vaccines, or making an appointment, can reach out to VNA Health Care through the MyVNA MyChart patient portal or by calling 847-278-9823.

All patients are welcome, including those with Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance, or those who are uninsured.

Website: https://www.vnahealth.com/

Phone Number: (630) 978-2532

Email: communications@vnahealth.com

Contact Name: Laura Peterson, VP of Marketing & Communications

SOURCE: VNA Health Care



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734288/VNA-Health-Care-Discusses-the-Importance-of-Getting-a-COVID-19-Vaccine-This-Winters-Tridemic

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Gary Trent Jr. deserves a bigger role in the Raptors' offence

    Gary Trent Jr.'s role in Toronto's offence has fluctuated over the past two seasons but based on the team's current situation, it might be time to unleash the scoring guard.

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Brady, Bucs hope to gain playoff momentum by beating Falcons

    ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs. The NFC South champs are assured of a first-round game at home next week. The Buccaneers clinched the division title with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina. Tampa Bay can't improve its playoff position, but coach

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.: 'The biggest rivalry'

    HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Mathurin, Hield lead hot Pacers past Raptors122-114

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory on Monday. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. Gary Trent Jr. scored 32 points and Pascal Siakam had 26 for Toronto. Scottie Barnes added 23. Indiana's bench outscored Toronto's reserves 54-7. The second unit included Mathurin, T

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada