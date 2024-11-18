VMI visits Pittsburgh following Dunn's 23-point game

VMI Keydets (4-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -31.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts VMI after Damian Dunn scored 23 points in Pittsburgh's 86-62 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Pittsburgh went 22-11 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Panthers averaged 6.3 steals, 4.5 blocks and 8.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Keydets are 1-0 on the road. VMI is third in the SoCon scoring 86.4 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press