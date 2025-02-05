VMI hosts East Tennessee State after Seymour's 23-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (13-10, 6-4 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (11-12, 5-5 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -7; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits VMI after Jaden Seymour scored 23 points in East Tennessee State's 72-69 win over the Furman Paladins.

The Keydets have gone 6-3 at home. VMI averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-4 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State ranks eighth in the SoCon with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Seymour averaging 4.9.

VMI averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.7 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of VMI have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustinas Kiudulas is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Keydets. Rickey Bradley, Jr. is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

John Buggs III averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Seymour is averaging 18.8 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

