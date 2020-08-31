The VMAs Were Full Of Powerful Remarks On Police Brutality, Black Lives Matter

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards did not shy away from the important political issues plaguing our country, as stars repeatedly addressed racial inequality, police brutality and the importance of voting.

Host Keke Palmer kicked off the primarily virtual show on Sunday with a monologue addressing the cultural moment and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“There have been incredible moments of inspiration that have given my generation hope,” she said. “We’ve seen heroes go above and beyond, whether they drive a delivery truck, work at a grocery store or serve on the front lines at a hospital. And with the Black Lives Matter movement, we’ve seen our generation step up, take to the streets, and make sure that our voices will be heard.”

“What we just witnessed in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is yet another devastating reminder that we can’t stop,” Palmer added, referring to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the city. “That we cannot tolerate police brutality or any injustice. We must continue the fight to end systemic racism. The leaders of that movement are you, us, the people watching tonight. It’s our time to make the change we want to see. We need to come together.”

DaBaby’s performance paid homage to the ongoing protests in response to the deaths of Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other Black Americans who have been killed by police. While singing his song “Blind,” DaBaby was shown being arrested, handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car.

Later in the show, The Weeknd gave a short, somber speech while...

