VMAs 2020: The winners' list

The MTV Video Music Awards look a lot different this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
That big gathering at Brooklyn's Barclays Center? Not happening. Instead, due to social distancing, performances tonight will be spread across New York.
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are tied for the most nominations, each scoring nine nods. Seven of those came from their dance-floor track “Rain On Me,” which they're scheduled to perform during the show. Grammy darling Billie Eilish and chart-topper The Weeknd have six shots at taking home a “Moon Person” statue.
K-pop group BTS will make the worldwide live debut performance of "Dynamite," their first song performed fully in English, while Miley Cyrus is set to perform "Midnight Sky". The Weeknd, CNCO, Doja Cat, Maluma, Black Eyed Peas and "Song of Summer" front-runner DaBaby are scheduled to perform. Charismatic multi-hyphenate Keke Palmer ("Hustlers" movie, "Virgo Tendencies" album) hosts the unprecedented show.
Here is a full list of award nominees, with the winner's name in bold.
Best R&B
- WINNER: The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
- Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
- Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
- H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
- Khalid ft. Summer Walker”
- Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
Best pop
- WINNER: BTS – “On”
- Halsey – “You should be sad”
- Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Best music video from home
- WINNER: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
- Blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Drake – “Toosie Slide”
- John Legend – “Bigger Love”
- Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”
Song of the year
- WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Post Malone – “Circles”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Best Latin
- WINNER: Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”
- Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
- Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “Mamacita”
- J Balvin – “Amarillo”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Best direction
- WINNER: Taylor Swift – “The Man” Directed by Taylor Swift
- Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Directed by Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat – “Say So” Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
- Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” Directed by Nabil
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” Directed by Dave Meyers
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” Directed by Anton Tammi
Best collaboration
- WINNER: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
- Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Best alternative
- WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
- The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
- Finneas – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
- Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
- Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern”
Best K-pop
- WINNER: BTS – “On”
- (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
- EXO – “Obsession”
- Monsta X – “Someone’s Someone”
- Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
- Red Velvet – “Psycho”
Video of the year
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Artist of the year
- DaBaby
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
PUSH best new artist
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- Yungblud
Best hip-hop
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Eminem ft. Juice Wrld – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
- Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”
Best rock
- blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- Coldplay – “Orphans”
- Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
- The Killers – “Caution”
Video for good
- Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
'My life has changed a lot': Demi Lovato on VMAs, activism, self-love and 'evolving' new album
Best quarantine performance
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
- CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Best cinematography
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
- Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” Cinematography by Dave Meyers
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” Cinematography by Christopher Probst
- Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” Cinematography by Arnau Valls
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” Cinematography by Oliver Millar
Best art direction
- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” Art Direction by Christian Stone
- Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
- Taylor Swift – “Lover” Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
Best visual effects
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” Visual Effects by Drive Studios
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” Visual Effects by Hoody FX
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
- Harry Styles – “Adore You” Visual Effects by Mathematic
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” Visual Effects by Artjail, Scissor Films and Frender
Best choreography
- BTS – “On” Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
- CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
- DaBaby – “BOP” Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
- Dua Lipa – “Physical” Choreography by Charm La'Donna
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Choreography by Richy Jackson
- Normani – “Motivation” Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Best editing
- Halsey – “Graveyard” Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
- James Blake – “Can't Believe the Way We Flow” Edited by Frank Lebon
- Lizzo – “Good As Hell” Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
- Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
- ROSALÍA – “A Palé” Edited by Andre Jones
- The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
Follow Gary Dinges on Twitter @gdinges
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: VMAs 2020: The winners' list