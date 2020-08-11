Vladimir Putin says Russia has registered coronavirus vaccine and his daughter has been given it

Russia has claimed victory in the race for a coronavirus vaccine after it was the first country to officially register one and declare it ready for use Tuesday, despite less than two months of human testing and not completing final trials.

President Vladimir Putin emphasized at a government meeting Tuesday that the vaccine, developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute, underwent the “necessary tests” and even claimed the vaccine was already administered to one of his daughters.

“I would like to repeat that it has passed all the necessary tests,” he said at the meeting. “The most important thing is to ensure full safety of using the vaccine and its efficiency.”

Putin added that one of his two adult daughters had “taken part in the experiment” and received two shots of the vaccine.

He said his daughter had a temperature of about 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on the day of the first injection, and then it dropped to just over 98.6 degrees on the following day. After the second shot she again had a slight increase in temperature.

Putin claimed his daughter had a “high number of antibodies," however, he didn’t specify which of his two daughters – Maria or Katerina – receive the vaccine.

Russian scientists said they completed Phase 2 testing the first week of August and were conducting Phase 3 tests at the same time they began to vaccinate medical workers, a tactic that would never be allowed under strict U.S. and European medical safety regulations.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Russia could start vaccinating doctors as early as this month. The Health Ministry said in Tuesday’s statement that the vaccine is expected to provide immunity from the virus for up to two years.

While Russian authorities have said medical workers, teachers, and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated, Putin emphasized the vaccine will be voluntary.

The vaccine will be marketed under the name “Sputnik V” on foreign markets. Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, compared the moment to the Soviet Union’s 1957 launch of the world’s first satellite Sputnik 1, according to Reuters.

Russian officials have said large-scale production of the vaccine will start in September, and mass vaccination may begin as early as October.

However, the international scientific community is sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before completing Phase 3 trials – which normally last for months and involve thousands of people – could backfire.

“Not sure what Russia is up to but I certainly would not take a vaccine that hasn’t been tested in Phase III,” Florian Krammer, Professor of Vaccinology at the Department of Microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, said on Twitter Tuesday. “Nobody knows if it’s safe or if it works.”

The Association of Clinical Trials Organizations (ACTO) in Russia said less than 100 people had officially received the vaccine by early August and urged the health ministry to postpone approval in a letter sent to Health Minister Mikhail Murashko Monday, according to Bloomberg.

Before Putin's announcement, there were reports that Russia was trying to steal vaccine research. The United States, Britain and Canada alleged on July 16 that hackers backed by the Russian government were attempting to steal information from researchers and pharmaceutical companies racing to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

The three nations alleged that hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear, was attacking academic and drug research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

