Vladimir Putin says Russia is ready to negotiate over Ukraine

Dominic Nicholls
·4 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with leadership of military-industrial complex enterprises in Tula, Russia - Kremlin via Reuters
Vladimir Putin says he is ready to talk with “everyone involved” over ending the 10-month war in Ukraine but has blamed Kyiv and the West for “refusing to negotiate”.

The Russian leader said Moscow’s forces were acting in the “right direction” in Ukraine because the West, led by the United States, was trying to cleave Russia apart.

In an interview on Russian state television aired on Sunday, Putin said: “We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them – we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are”.

“I believe that we are acting in the right direction, we are defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people.

“We have no other choice but to protect our citizens.”

He added: “Actually, the fundamental thing here is the policy of our geopolitical opponents which is aimed at pulling apart Russia, historical Russia.”

An adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s President, said Putin needed to return to reality and acknowledge it was Russia that did not want talks.

“Russia single-handedly attacked Ukraine and is killing citizens,” Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. “Russia doesn’t want negotiations, but tries to avoid responsibility.”

Ukrainian soldiers take a moment's rest to have their own Christmas dinner - Reuters/Ukrainian Armed Forces
Around the same time, Ukraine’s leader addressed his nation to mark Christmas Eve.

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his compatriots to persevere through a tough winter despite the absence of dead or exiled loved ones, power cuts, destruction and the threat of shelling.

“Tears will be replaced by joy, despair will be followed by hope, and death will be conquered by life,” he said.

“We will celebrate our holidays! As always. We will smile and be happy. As always.

The difference is one: we will not wait for a miracle, because we create it ourselves.”

A few hours later, air raid sirens wailed in Kyiv and across all Ukrainian regions apparently in response to Russian jets taking off in Belarus.

Ukrainian officials said that no new Russian attacks had been reported and the all-clear was sounded later on Sunday morning.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for Ukraine’s air forces, told national television earlier on Sunday that Russian military jets were flying virtually around the clock.

“But we have increased readiness – everything that takes off must be under our control,” Ihnat said.

Meanwhile, the Pope has appealed for an end to the “senseless” war in Ukraine.

Pope Francis delivers the annual 'Urbi et Orbi' blessing before St Peter's Square - Vatican Media/Reuters
In his traditional Christmas Day message, which is broadcast around the world, the head of the Catholic Church addressed thousands of people gathered in St Peter’s Square, some of them holding Ukrainian flags, before delivering the “Urbi et Orbi” blessing (“to the city and the world”).

Speaking from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, the 86-year-old spoke of “our Ukrainian brothers and sisters who are experiencing this Christmas in the dark and cold, far from their homes”.

“May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war,” he said.

“Tragically, we prefer to heed other counsels, dictated by worldly ways of thinking,” he added, recalling “with sorrow” that “the icy winds of war continue to buffet humanity”.

“Our time is experiencing a grave famine of peace also in other regions and other theatres of this third world war,” he said.

The Pope has called for peace in Ukraine ever since Russia invaded in February, condemning the war but seeking to maintain a delicate dialogue with Moscow.

He has been criticised in some quarters for not being more explicit in blaming Putin and Russia.

However, in a magazine interview published last month, the Argentine Pontiff denounced the cruelty of Russia’s troops in Ukraine, drawing a formal protest from Moscow.

