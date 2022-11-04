Vladimir Putin says civilians must be ‘evacuated’ from Kherson war zone

Peter Beaumont
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Bülent Kılıç/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Bülent Kılıç/AFP/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has warned that civilians still living in the Ukrainian province of Kherson, which Russia declared it had annexed in September, must be “evacuated” from the conflict zone, amid suggestions that Russian forces may be preparing to abandon the west bank of the Dnipro river.

The Russian president made the comments during a meeting with pro-Kremlin activists, underlining mounting speculation that Russia would attempt to hold the city of Kherson itself, the largest urban area under Russian occupation, at any cost.

“Now, of course, those who live in Kherson should be removed from the zone of the most dangerous actions, because the civilian population should not suffer,” he said.

As Ukrainian forces have closed in, Russia has moved in reinforcements and dug into positions against an expected effort by Ukraine to try to take the key city, setting the scene for a potential ferocious battle.

While Russia has transported some 60,000 residents of the Kherson region away from the frontlines, others have remained, determined to stay in their homes.

Ukraine has liberated a large area of Kherson oblast but progress has slowed in recent weeks as Ukrainian forces have approached the Dnipro river.

On Thursday, Kherson’s Russian-appointed deputy governor, Kirill Stremousov, issued several video appeals for civilians to leave the part of the province on the west bank of the Dnipro river. He said Russian forces would likely soon give up the west bank of the Dnipro to Ukraine.

Authorities removed the Russian flag from the Kherson administration building on the west bank of the river on Thursday, a week after the regional government moved out.

Ukraine’s southern military spokeswoman, Natalia Humeniuk, said the flag’s removal could be a ruse “and we should not hurry to rejoice”, adding that some Russian military personnel appeared to have disguised themselves as civilians.

Russia’s battlefield setbacks since the end of the summer, both in Kherson and in the eastern Donbas region, have seen Russia call up some 300,000 additional people in a large scale “partial mobilisation” as Moscow has targeted key Ukrainian infrastructure – including its energy networks.

In his nightly address on Thursday, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said about 4.5 million people were without electricity across the country.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said 450,000 apartments in the capital alone did not have power on Friday. “I appeal to all residents of the capital: save electricity as much as possible, because the situation remains difficult!” the mayor wrote on Telegram. The state-owned grid operator, Ukrenergo, reported on Friday that emergency blackouts would be taking place across Kyiv.

Russia has carried out missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power facilities, particularly in recent weeks. In his address, Zelenskiy described the targeting of energy infrastructure as a sign of weakness.

“The very fact that Russia is resorting to energy terrorism shows the weakness of our enemy,” he said. “They cannot beat Ukraine on the battlefield, so they try to break our people this way.”

Elsewhere, Ukrainian officials reported shooting down drones launched by Russian forces. The governor of Dnipropetrovsk, Valentyn Reznichenko, said eight drones had been shot down in the Nikopol area, which was also subjected to artillery shelling. Another drone was shot down over the western Lviv region, the governor, Maksym Kozytskyy, said.

In a much-scrutinised meeting on Friday with the visiting German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear.

The German leader is in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia, lingering controversies over economic ties and human rights issues. It comes after Xi further cemented his authoritarian rule at a major Communist party congress last month.

Scholz’s visit reflects the importance of Germany’s trade ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy, particularly in the auto and manufacturing sectors. Mercedes Benz alone sold 758,863 cars in China last year, more than in any other country, according to company figures.

Scholz, who is traveling with several top German business leaders, received a formal welcome from Xi, who was recently reappointed head of the ruling Communist party for a third term, at the Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing.

“At present, the international situation is complex and changeable,” Xi was quoted as telling Scholz by the state broadcaster CCTV. “As influential powers, China and Germany should work together in times of change and chaos to make more contributions to world peace and development.”

On Ukraine, Xi “pointed out that China supports Germany and the EU in playing an important role in promoting peace talks and promoting the building of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework,” CCTV reported.

The international community should “create conditions for the resumption of negotiations [and] jointly oppose the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons,” Xi said.

