Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops to advance in ‘most sectors’ in Ukraine war zone - UK defence chiefs

Vladimir Putin whose spring offensive in Ukraine may already have started (AP)

Vladimir Putin appears to have given orders for Russian troops to advance in “most sectors” of a swathe of Ukraine but they are struggling to make a decisive breakthrough, British defence chiefs said on Tuesday.

They say Putin’s “private army”, the Wagner Group, has made “small gains” around the town of Bakhmut, where some of the fiercest fighting is raging in the eastern Donbas region.

However, Russia’s army is believed to be suffering heavy casualties, as thousands of poorly-trained soldiers are thrown into battle, and to have made “little progress” to the south of the town.

Ukrainian forces are also thought to be losing a high number of troops in the face of the Russian onslaught which some military analysts believe is the start of Putin’s spring offensive.

In its latest intelligence update, the Ministry of Defence in London said: “In the last three days, Wagner Group forces have almost certainly made further small gains around the northern outskirts of the contested Donbas town of Bakhmut, including into the village of Krasna Hora.

“However, organised Ukrainian defence continues in the area. The tactical Russian advance to the south of the town has likely made little progress.”

The briefing added: “In the north, in Kremina-Svatove sector of Luhansk Oblast (province), Russian forces are making continuous offensive efforts, though each local attack remains on too small a scale to achieve a significant breakthrough.

“Russia likely aims to reverse some of the gains Ukrainian forces made over September-November 2022: there is a realistic possibility that their immediate goal is to advance west to the Zherberets River.”

It concluded: “Overall, the current operational picture suggests that Russian forces are being given orders to advance in most sectors, but that they have not massed sufficient offensive combat power on any one axis to achieve a decisive effect.”

The Russian offensives come just days before the first anniversary of Putin’s war which he launched on February 24 last year.

But his invasion quickly floundered, with the failure to capture Kyiv and Russian forces then forced to retreat from near the capital.

