Vladimir Putin’s navy 'pushed back across the Black Sea' by Ukraine, says Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron

Vladimir Putin’s navy has been “pushed back across the Black Sea” by Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said on Wednesday.

Arriving at a Nato meeting in Brussels, he also stressed that Britain was pushing to maintain the widespread support for Kyiv in its battle against Putin’s invasion and to “show that Russian aggression must never pay”.

Lord Cameron said: “Two weeks ago, I was in Ukraine saying we needed to do everything that we could to help the Ukrainians repel this appalling aggression by Putin. And I’ll be building consensus for that view here at NATO today.

“When you look at the big picture, what’s happened recently is the Ukrainians have pushed the Russian Navy right back across the Black Sea, they opened a shipping lane to get their exports out, their economy is growing. And of course, they’re knocking on the door of both NATO and the EU and getting a very warm response.

“These are huge achievements. And our job today is to build on those achievements and work out what other concrete steps we can take to help the Ukrainians in their struggle, and to show that Russian aggression must never pay.”

In September, British defence chiefs stressed that Ukrainian forces were locked in a “deep strike battle” in the Black Sea against Putin's navy, with missile strikes in occupied Crimea where Russia has a major naval base at Sevastopol.

They maintained that Russia's Black Sea Fleet has been hit with the most “damaging and coordinated” blows it has suffered so far in the war.

The Moskva destroyer, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, sunk last year after reportedly being hit by two Neptune missiles off the coast of Odesa.

At the Nato meeting on Wednesday, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed to need to create a “winter shield” for Ukraine amid a fresh wave of drone and missile attacks by Putin’s forces.

Twenty-one drones and three cruise missiles were launched at Ukraine overnight, but all the drones and two of the missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets, Ukraine’s air force said on Wednesday.

The third missile was not destroyed but did not reach its target, the air force said without going into further detail.

The Iranian-made Shahed drones were headed towards the western region of Khmelnytskyi, the air force said. The target was not identified, but the region is home to a large air base.

The air force said the missiles were shot down over the southern region of Mykolaiv, while the drones were downed in seven provinces all over Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia’s defence ministry said a frigate from its Black Sea Fleet launched an attack with four cruise missiles on Ukraine’s military infrastructure, but it was not clear when the attack took place.

The Russian defence ministry occasionally releases information after a delay.

Ukraine’s navy said Russia’s three cruise missiles were launched from the Kherson region bordering the Black Sea, parts of which have been under Russian control since early in the war that Moscow started 21 months ago.