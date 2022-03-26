Vladimir Putin lays groundwork for possible scaling back of ambitions in Ukraine

Gavin Cordon
·3 min read
Vladimir Putin lays groundwork for possible scaling back of ambitions in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin appeared to be preparing Russians for a possible scaling back of his ambitions in Ukraine away from seizing Kyiv to fighting for control of the east.

As the Russian President’s troops suffered a series of setbacks, Moscow said the “special military operation” would now focus on the “main goal, liberation of Donbas”.

There were hopes the move could amount to a scaling back of the invasion, as Ukrainian troops were believed to be regaining ground around the capital of Kyiv.

Western intelligence also suggested a Russian brigade commander, Colonel Medvechek, was deliberately run down and killed by his own troops.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson confronted China’s President Xi Jinping in a “frank and candid” discussion as western allies tried to pressure Beijing away from offering support to Moscow.

In a terse readout following the 50-minute telephone call, a No 10 spokesman said they had discussed “a range of issues of mutual interest” including the situation in Ukraine.

The contact came after Nato leaders urged China to “abstain” from supporting Russia’s war effort and to refrain from any actions that would help it circumvent sanctions.

In the besieged city of Mariupol, authorities said about 300 people died in a Russian airstrike earlier this month on a theatre where hundreds of people were sheltering.

If confirmed, it is likely to lead to renewed calls for Western powers to step up military support for the Ukrainian forces.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Shuji Kajiyama/AP) (AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Shuji Kajiyama/AP) (AP)

Facing unexpectedly fierce resistance, the Russian defence ministry said that having accomplished the “first phase” of military operations, its forces would concentrate on the Donbas region part-held by Moscow-backed separatist rebels.

In his night-time address, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 16,000 Russian troops had been killed in the conflict as he called for Moscow to negotiate an end to the war, but warned he would not give up sovereign territory.

Western officials said the Russian statement was a recognition its forces were overstretched and may have to “pause” operations around Kyiv and other cities while they focus on the east of the country.

“It is clear that Russia is recognising that it can’t pursue its operations on multiple axes simultaneously,” one official said.

“Therefore it is having to concentrate its force, particularly its logistics supply and its firepower, on a more limited number of approaches.”

Former British ambassador to the US Lord Darroch believed Mr Putin was attempting to recast his aims, having said at the outset one of them was to “denazify” the government in Kyiv.

“I think he’s trying to get his version of events out first. It’s a pretty shaky story, let’s face it, but he’s trying to create the narrative in the hope the Russian people will buy it, and conceal quite how badly this has gone,” he told BBC Newsnight.

The former diplomat said “it’s certain that this actually wasn’t the plan”, adding: “They didn’t launch a multi-fronted invasion a month ago to now say well actually it’s just about Luhansk and Donetsk.”

An intelligence assessment from the UK Ministry of Defence said Ukrainians were continuing to push back against Russian forces advancing on the capital.

“Ukrainian counter-attacks, and Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, has allowed Ukraine to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 35 kilometres (22 miles) east of Kyiv,” it said.

A man rides a bicycle as black smoke rises from a fuel storage tank following a Russian attack on the outskirts of Kyiv (Rodrigo Abd/AP) (AP)
A man rides a bicycle as black smoke rises from a fuel storage tank following a Russian attack on the outskirts of Kyiv (Rodrigo Abd/AP) (AP)

Nato has estimated that in four weeks of fighting, between 7,000 and 15,000 Russia troops have been killed in combat – compared to the 15,000 they lost in 10 years in Afghanistan.

One Western official said of the 115 to 120 battalion tactical groups the Russians had at the start of the operation, 20 were no longer “combat effective”.

In other developments, environment minister Victoria Prentis told the Telegraph she had taken in a Ukrainian refugee who is a friend of the MP’s daughter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b

  • Makar's 2 goals break team 'D' mark, Avs beat Flyers 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse toward Kaye after loss to Costa Rica

    Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Ehlers scores 21 seconds into OT, Jets edge Blue Jackets 4-3

    WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Kyle Connor, who extended his points streak to 10 games, sprang Ehlers for the solo chance. Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand forced extra time with a power-play goal with 14 seconds left on the clock after Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey was handed a controversial slashing penalty. Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist also scored f

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Ex-ESPN reporter Jonah Keri sentenced to jail for assault, threats against ex-wife and child

    Keri pled guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor, previously reported to be their child.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Mi'kmaw athlete says wheelchair basketball is a way to keep being herself

    Desiree Isaac-Pictou grew up surrounded by sports in Eel River Bar First Nation, Ugpi'ganjig, about 297 kilometres north of Moncton, N.B. The 22-year-old says she loved competing in volleyball and basketball, and competed in the North American Indigenous Games twice. But an accident in August 2020 that resulted in both her legs being amputated threatened her athletic career. A couple of months after her accident, Isaac-Pictou reached out to Parasport New Brunswick to see if she could still compe

  • Tkachuk scores twice, Ottawa Senators rebound to down Winnipeg Jets 5-2

    WINNIPEG — The Ottawa Senators scored a trio of third-period goals in just over three minutes to clinch a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Captain Brady Tkachuk recorded a pair of goals for Ottawa (23-36-5), which had lost five of six games heading into the match. Tim Stutzle and Michael Del Zotto each picked up a pair of assists. The Senators also got goals from Tyler Ennis, Colin White and Connor Brown. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves. Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor, with his 40th

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico

  • Evaluating the schedules of the Raptors, Cavaliers & Bulls

    The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Call of Duty is coming to mobiles, again

    Activition is bringing Call of DutyL Warzone to mobile phones.

  • Wild, Kraken among winners at NHL trade deadline

    The Wild grabbed the biggest name on the board and the Kraken prepared for the future with successful trade deadlines in the NHL.

  • Hip surgery sidelines Blue Jackets G Korpisalo for season

    Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Thompson leads Sabres to 4-3 shootout win over Penguins

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win. Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for