Vladimir Putin’s forces facing struggle for key town of Bakhmut, say UK defence chiefs

Ukrainian servicemen fire mortar shells towards Russian positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut on December 30 (AFP via Getty Images)

Russian forces are unlikely to achieve a significant breakthrough in the key strategic town of Bakhmut in the coming weeks, British military chiefs said on Tuesday.

The town in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine has become a focal point of the war and has come under intense pressure from Vladimir Putin’s forces as they look to break Ukraine’s fierce resistance.

In its daily intelligence update, the Ministry of Defence said Russian military and proxy forces from the mercenary Wagner Group had increased the frequency of their infantry assaults around Bakhmut in mid December but that many of the operations were poorly supported.

The MoD added: “Over the last ten days, Ukraine has committed significant reinforcements to defend the sector and the frequency of Russian assaults have likely reduced from the peak in mid-December. Both sides have suffered high casualties.

“Russian offensive operations in the area are now likely being conducted at only platoon or section level. It is unlikely Russia will achieve a significant breakthrough near Bakhmut in the coming weeks.”

The assessment came as Ukraine confirmed it carried out a New Year’s Eve strike in the Russian occupied region of Donetsk, which it earlier claimed killed 400 Russian troops.

Russian officials have contested the figure, saying only 63 troops were killed. Neither claim has been verified but it is the highest number of deaths acknowledged by Moscow in a single incident since the war began last February.

Meanwhile Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia is planning a drawn out campaign of attacks using Iranian made Shahed drones to demoralise the country.

In his nightly address on Monday evening, he said the number of Russian drones shot down by Ukrainian forces in the two days since the start of the year already exceeded 80.

Ukrainian soldiers ride in a Humvee in Bakhmut on December 21 (AP)

“This number may increase in the near future,” he warned.

“We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack with "Shaheds". Its bet may be on exhaustion of our people, air defense, energy sector. But we must ensure that this goal of terrorists fails like all the others.

“Now is the time when everyone involved in the protection of the sky should be especially attentive.”

President Putin’s forces appear to have stepped up drone strikes in recent days as the Kremlin targets civilian areas in cities and power stations across the country, leaving many in darkness and without heat.

Analysts fear the protracted attacks in the middle of a harsh winter could break the morale of the Ukrainian people.