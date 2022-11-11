Vladimir Putin’s ‘fleeing troops blow up key bridge’ as they retreat from Kherson in Ukraine’s south

Nicholas Cecil
·5 min read
Vladimir Putin’s ‘fleeing troops blow up key bridge’ as they retreat from Kherson in Ukraine’s south

Vladimir Putin’s fleeing troops were reported on Friday to have blown up a key bridge over the Dnipro River to stop Ukrainian forces pursuing them as they retreat in Ukraine’s south.

Ukrainian military chiefs were also said to be targeting artillery barrages on Russian units as they scrambled to get across the river to its east bank.

Some reports claimed Russian units were suffering heavy casualties as they withdrew.

Video footage showed a section of the Antonovsky Bridge destroyed, while another one suggested Russian troops had been retreating along a makeshift bridge close to it.

Ukraine’s public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying early on Friday that the Antonovsky Bridge had collapsed.

The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the road bridge missing.

The next road crossing across the Dnipro is more than 70 km (43 miles) from Kherson city.

Ukrainian troops reclaimed dozens of landmine-littered settlements abandoned by Russian forces in the south of the country on Thursday, officials said, the day after Moscow announced its withdrawal from the strategic capital city of Kherson province.

There were indications on Thursday night that Ukrainian forces were getting closer to the city of Kherson, a port at the mouth of the Dnipro River, said Ukrainian military analyst Yuri Butusov.

The closest Ukrainian reconnaissance patrols were less than 18 km (11 miles) from the city, he said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Ukrainian forces are trying to break into Kherson on the shoulders of the retreating enemy,” he added.

“In the area of the river crossings, where Russian troops are concentrated, firefights are breaking out.”

It would take a minimum of one week for Russia to pull out of Kherson city in an orderly way, said Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

But if Mr Putin’s withdrawal turns into a rout it could happen far quicker.

Russia still had 40,000 troops in the region and intelligence showed its forces remained in and around the city, Mr Reznikov added.

Russia announced on Wednesday it would withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro that includes Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow has captured since invading Ukraine in February.

A withdrawal would be the third time the smaller Ukrainian military has pushed back the Russians, who were thwarted in the north in March from taking the capital Kyiv. Then in September, Ukrainian troops ousted Russian occupying forces from parts of the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

Kherson province is one of four that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in late September and that most countries condemned as illegal.

US President Joe Biden welcomed news of the Russian withdrawal on Wednesday, but on Thursday played down any suggestion of a near-term resolution to the war.

“I don’t think the conflict will be resolved... until Putin gets out of Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters at the White House.

Ukraine general staff said offensive actions in the direction of Kherson continued, but withheld details.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday night that Ukrainian forces had liberated 41 settlements as they advanced through the south.

Sappers and pyrotechnicians were going into areas retaken from Russian forces to rid them of thousands of unexploded landmines and ordnance they left behind, he added.

About 170,000 square kilometres (66,000 square miles) remained to be de-mined, Mr Zelensky said, including in places where there was still fighting and “where the enemy will add landmines before its withdrawal, as is the case now with Kherson.”

The region’s Ukrainian-appointed governor, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said on Telegram that Russian troops had “taken away public equipment, damaged power lines and wanted to leave a trap behind them”.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Mr Zelensky, said Russia wanted to turn Kherson into a “city of death”, mining everything from apartments to sewers and planning to shell the city from the other side of the river.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, though the conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions and pulverised Ukrainian towns and cities.

“There are absolutely no signs that a trap is being laid in Kherson,” Volodymyr Molchanov, a commentator from Kherson, was quoted as saying on the Ukrainian national Espreso TV website.

“Russian troops started moving out yesterday (Wednesday) ... in trying to cross the Dnipro, the enemy is sustaining huge casualties.”

A pullout in Kherson would free up forces from both sides to fight elsewhere, military analysts said, and there was no sign Moscow was finished with what it calls “a special military operation” against its pro-Western neighbour.

“It’s definitely a turning point, but it doesn’t mean that Russia has lost or that Ukraine has won,” said Ben Barry, a senior fellow for land warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.

Russia was still capable of a new offensive or counterattacks, he said. “It is far too soon to write them off.”

A small group of Ukrainian soldiers was shown on Ukraine’s state TV being greeted by joyous residents in the centre of the village of Snihurivka, around 55 km (35 miles) north of Kherson city, with a Ukrainian flag fluttering above the square behind them.

The success of Ukraine’s counter-offensives will bolster Kyiv’s argument to the West to continue supplying modern weapons to force back Russia’s army.

Some figures in Washington were reported to be pushing for the US to urge Mr Zelensky to strike a deal to end the war, given the growing strength of Ukraine’s position.

However, Britain has insisted that any peace deal decision had to be down to Kyiv.

Latest Stories

  • NH Republicans tightening grip on state Senate; House could be tied, analyst says

    The way things are shaping up right now, New Hampshire Republicans control the governor's office, the Executive Council and the state Senate, but the New Hampshire House could provide results that political analysts say they haven't seen in a long time.

  • Colorado House Republicans, Democrats elect new leadership following 2022 midterm election

    Democrats and Republicans in the Colorado House of Representatives elected new leadership Thursday following the 2022 midterm election.

  • Republicans refuse to accept Kari Lake's midterm defeat

    Republicans refuse to accept Kari Lake's midterm defeatThe Trump-aligned Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, Kari Lake, told reporters on Tuesday she would be their “worst fricking nightmare for eight years” if she defeated the Democrat Katie Hobbs for the job.The midterms are ongoing with results tricking in throughout the next few days Conservative Daily Podcast

  • Ukraine recap: the battle for Kherson could determine the outcome of this war

    Some of the key articles from our coverage of the war in Ukraine over the past week.

  • Do you wear a poppy for Remembrance Day?: Some call it a 'performance of patriotism', others a symbol of peace

    Do you wear a poppy to mark Remembrance Day? Canadians have varying views on whether the traditional poppy means what it used to as far as remembrance and reflection on war goes.

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic