Vladimir Putin’s ‘fleeing troops blow up key bridge’ as they retreat from Kherson in Ukraine’s south

Vladimir Putin’s fleeing troops were reported on Friday to have blown up a key bridge over the Dnipro River to stop Ukrainian forces pursuing them as they retreat in Ukraine’s south.

Ukrainian military chiefs were also said to be targeting artillery barrages on Russian units as they scrambled to get across the river to its east bank.

Some reports claimed Russian units were suffering heavy casualties as they withdrew.

Video footage showed a section of the Antonovsky Bridge destroyed, while another one suggested Russian troops had been retreating along a makeshift bridge close to it.

Ukraine’s public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying early on Friday that the Antonovsky Bridge had collapsed.

The Suspilne broadcaster published a photograph showing whole sections of the road bridge missing.

The next road crossing across the Dnipro is more than 70 km (43 miles) from Kherson city.

Video footage of the now destroyed Antonovsky Bridge, from the perspective of the east bank of the Dnipro. pic.twitter.com/CoOJSDyoON — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) November 11, 2022

Ukrainian troops reclaimed dozens of landmine-littered settlements abandoned by Russian forces in the south of the country on Thursday, officials said, the day after Moscow announced its withdrawal from the strategic capital city of Kherson province.

There were indications on Thursday night that Ukrainian forces were getting closer to the city of Kherson, a port at the mouth of the Dnipro River, said Ukrainian military analyst Yuri Butusov.

The closest Ukrainian reconnaissance patrols were less than 18 km (11 miles) from the city, he said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Ukrainian forces are trying to break into Kherson on the shoulders of the retreating enemy,” he added.

“In the area of the river crossings, where Russian troops are concentrated, firefights are breaking out.”

It would take a minimum of one week for Russia to pull out of Kherson city in an orderly way, said Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

Antonovsky bridge in Kherson was blown up by retreating Russian forces last night pic.twitter.com/dHwZbSdIux — marqs (@MarQs__) November 11, 2022

But if Mr Putin’s withdrawal turns into a rout it could happen far quicker.

Russia still had 40,000 troops in the region and intelligence showed its forces remained in and around the city, Mr Reznikov added.

Russia announced on Wednesday it would withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro that includes Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow has captured since invading Ukraine in February.

A withdrawal would be the third time the smaller Ukrainian military has pushed back the Russians, who were thwarted in the north in March from taking the capital Kyiv. Then in September, Ukrainian troops ousted Russian occupying forces from parts of the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

Kherson province is one of four that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in late September and that most countries condemned as illegal.

US President Joe Biden welcomed news of the Russian withdrawal on Wednesday, but on Thursday played down any suggestion of a near-term resolution to the war.

“I don’t think the conflict will be resolved... until Putin gets out of Ukraine,” Mr Biden told reporters at the White House.

Ukraine general staff said offensive actions in the direction of Kherson continued, but withheld details.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday night that Ukrainian forces had liberated 41 settlements as they advanced through the south.

Sappers and pyrotechnicians were going into areas retaken from Russian forces to rid them of thousands of unexploded landmines and ordnance they left behind, he added.

About 170,000 square kilometres (66,000 square miles) remained to be de-mined, Mr Zelensky said, including in places where there was still fighting and “where the enemy will add landmines before its withdrawal, as is the case now with Kherson.”

The region’s Ukrainian-appointed governor, Yaroslav Yanushevych, said on Telegram that Russian troops had “taken away public equipment, damaged power lines and wanted to leave a trap behind them”.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Mr Zelensky, said Russia wanted to turn Kherson into a “city of death”, mining everything from apartments to sewers and planning to shell the city from the other side of the river.

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, though the conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions and pulverised Ukrainian towns and cities.

“There are absolutely no signs that a trap is being laid in Kherson,” Volodymyr Molchanov, a commentator from Kherson, was quoted as saying on the Ukrainian national Espreso TV website.

“Russian troops started moving out yesterday (Wednesday) ... in trying to cross the Dnipro, the enemy is sustaining huge casualties.”

A pullout in Kherson would free up forces from both sides to fight elsewhere, military analysts said, and there was no sign Moscow was finished with what it calls “a special military operation” against its pro-Western neighbour.

“It’s definitely a turning point, but it doesn’t mean that Russia has lost or that Ukraine has won,” said Ben Barry, a senior fellow for land warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London.

Russia was still capable of a new offensive or counterattacks, he said. “It is far too soon to write them off.”

A small group of Ukrainian soldiers was shown on Ukraine’s state TV being greeted by joyous residents in the centre of the village of Snihurivka, around 55 km (35 miles) north of Kherson city, with a Ukrainian flag fluttering above the square behind them.

The success of Ukraine’s counter-offensives will bolster Kyiv’s argument to the West to continue supplying modern weapons to force back Russia’s army.

Some figures in Washington were reported to be pushing for the US to urge Mr Zelensky to strike a deal to end the war, given the growing strength of Ukraine’s position.

However, Britain has insisted that any peace deal decision had to be down to Kyiv.