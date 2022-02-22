Vladimir Putin Is Bent On 'Catastrophic' Full Scale Invasion Of Ukraine, Boris Johnson Warns

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson (Photo: WPA Pool via Getty Images)

Vladimir Putin is bent on a “catastrophic” full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Boris Johnson has warned as he vowed to immediately introduce economic sanctions against Russia.

The prime minister said that the Russian president had “completely torn up international law” and is apparently intent on capturing the capital of Kyiv.

