Vladimir Putin Has Banned Boris Johnson From Russia Over The UK's 'Hostile' Response To Ukraine Invasion

Kevin Schofield
·1 min read
Vladimir Putin&#xa0; (Photo: MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV via Getty Images)
Vladimir Putin has banned Boris Johnson and senior cabinet members from Russia over the UK’s “hostile” response to the war in Ukraine.

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, foreign secretary Liz Truss, home secretary Priti Patel and defence secretary Ben Wallace have also been placed on a “stop list” preventing them from entering the country.

The UK has been at the forefront of the west’s response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February, imposing wide-reaching economic sanctions on Putin and his allies.

In a statement, the Kremlin said: “In connection with the unprecedented hostile actions of the British government, expressed, in particular, in the imposition of sanctions against top officials of the Russian Federation, a decision was made to include key members of the British government and a number of political figures in the Russian ‘stop list’.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

