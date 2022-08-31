Vladimir Putin’s army ‘pushed back some distance in places’ in southern Ukraine, says UK

Ukrainian armoured units have pushed back Russian troops in places along southern frontline (AFP via Getty Images)

Vladimir Putin’s troops have been “pushed back some distance in places” along the frontline in southern Ukraine by a counterattack, British defence chiefs said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian armoured units were attacking the Russian army on “several axes” in this region of the country, they stressed.

Mr Putin’s generals will seek to “plug the gaps” in their relatively “thinly-held” defences, they predicted.

But an army corps being rushed into the war zone is “highly likely short of personnel,” they added, with troops having had “limited training”.

In its latest intelligence update, the Ministry of Defence in London said: “Ukrainian armoured forces have continued to assault Russia’s Southern Grouping of Forces on several axes across the south of the country since Monday.

“Ukrainian formations have pushed the front line back some distance in places, exploiting relatively thinly held Russian defences.

“In line with its doctrine, Russia will likely now attempt to plug the gaps in its line using pre-designated mobile reserve units. These will likely include some of those from the Eastern Grouping of Forces.”

The briefing continued: “Russia continues to expedite attempts to generate new reinforcements for Ukraine. Volunteer battalions of the new 3rd Army Corps had departed their home base near Moscow by 24 August, highly likely for onward deployment to Ukraine.

“The operational effectiveness of these units is not known. The 3rd Army Corps is highly likely short of personnel and these troops have had limited training.”

Britain, the US, Ukraine and their allies are fighting an information war against Russia so briefings need to be treated with caution, and often only reflect one side of the conflict.

However, the information from the West appears far more reliable than propaganda issued by the Kremlin including denying that war crimes have been committed during Mr Putin’s invasion which was launched on February 24.