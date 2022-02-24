Biden Denounces 'Premeditated War' in Ukraine After Putin Announces 'Special Military Operation'

Joe Biden

Joshua Roberts/Getty; Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

Vladimir Putin has announced a "special military operation" in the Donbas area of Ukraine, a separatist region in the country which he said this week should be independent — a move rejected by the U.S. and Ukraine.

In a televised address, Putin said that the operation is to "demilitarize" Ukraine and that Ukrainian servicemen who put down their arms will be able to safely leave the combat zone, per the Associated Press.

Putin also issued a warning to anyone who tried to intervene, saying they "must know that Russia's answer will be immediate, and will lead to such consequences as you never experienced in your history," according to The New York Times.

RELATED: What's Next in Russia's Apparent Ukraine Invasion? How Putin Might Fight, How U.S. Response Could Affect You

Vladimir Putin

Sergei Guneyev/TASS/Getty

Explosions were also reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and other parts of Ukraine shortly after Putin's televised address, the Times reports.

President Joe Biden issued a statement on ​​Russia's invasion shortly after the address aired, writing, "The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Biden's statement continued. "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

The President went on to write that he will address the nation on Thursday as he monitors the situation overseas.

RELATED: U.S. Says Russia Lied About Troop Withdrawals as Shells Hit Ukrainian Kindergarten, Moscow Expels Diplomat

Story continues

"Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security," wrote Biden.

The 46th president concluded: "We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine."

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser for the Interior Minister of Ukraine, said on his Facebook page early Thursday morning that Russia's "invasion has begun," according to CNN.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, also wrote on Twitter that Putin had "started a full-scale war against Ukraine," per the New York Times.

"This is a war of aggression," a translated tweet read. "Ukraine will defend itself and win. The world must act and stop Putin. It is time to act — immediately."