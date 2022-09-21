Vladimir Putin announces ‘partial mobilisation’ in escalation of Ukraine war

Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia (AP)

Vladimir Putin has announced a “partial mobilisation” of Russia’s army reserves in an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

Speaking in an address to the Russian people on Wednesday morning, the president accused the West of wanting to destroy Russia and of turning Ukraine’s people into “cannon fodder”.

He said that he ordered the Ministry of Defence to confer a legal status on volunteers fighting in the Donbas region and said he backed the referendums announced by occupied areas to join Russia.

“We are talking about partial mobilization, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience,” the Russian leader said.

The address came a day after pro-Russian authorities announced referendums in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces, representing around 15% of Ukrainian territory, or an area about the size of Hungary, to join Russia.

The apparently coordinated move has been condemned as a “sham” by Western leaders and other allies of Ukraine.

Mr Putin began his national address early Wednesday, after a postponement Tuesday, amid rumours that it could herald an escalation in the war.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters at the United Nations ahead of a UN General Assembly: “The Russians can do whatever they want. It will not change anything.”

In a tweet, he added: “Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say.”

If the referendum plan “wasn’t so tragic it would be funny," French President Emmanuel Macron also told reporters ahead of the assembly in New York.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Putin will only give up his “imperial ambitions" that risk destroying Ukraine and Russia if he recognises he cannot win the war.

“This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia’s attack," Mr Scholz said in his first address to the General Assembly.

Some pro-Kremlin figures have presented the votes as a Russian ultimatum to the West to accept its territorial gains or face an all-out war with a nuclear-armed foe.

“Encroachment onto Russian territory is a crime which allows you to use all the forces of self-defence," Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and now deputy chairman of Putin’s Security Council, said on social media.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington was aware of reports Putin might be considering ordering a mobilisation. That would do nothing to undermine Ukraine’s ability to push back Russian aggression, Mr Sullivan said, adding that Washington rejected any such referendums “unequivocally".