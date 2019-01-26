Vladimir Guerrero Jr. invited to Blue Jays' major league spring training
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one step closer to making it in the major leagues.
Guerrero, the son of Vladimir Guerrero and the top-ranked prospect in baseball entering the 2019 season, is one of 15 non-roster invitees to the Blue Jays' major league spring training, the team announced Saturday. Although, it doesn't come as much surprise for the megaprospect.
Blue Jays internal non-roster invitees to Major League camp pic.twitter.com/uCzlrPFZGg
— Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) January 26, 2019
The 19-year-old third baseman climbed up the ranks playing for Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo last season, and he is expected to make his major league debut at some point this season.
He hit .336 over 30 games at Buffalo after putting up a .402 batting average through 61 games at New Hampshire to start 2018.