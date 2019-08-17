Vladimir Guerrero Jr. injury update: Blue Jays rookie pulled with left knee discomfort

Sporting News

Blue Jays fans are holding their collective breath.

Rookie and super prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from Toronto's matchup with the Mariners on Saturday with left knee discomfort, the team announced.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

He was replaced by Brandon Drury at third base.

Guerrero was the No. 1 prospect in MLB coming into this season, according to MLB Pipeline.

He came up early in the year and has been solid if not spectactular.

The 20-year-old is batting .275 with 14 home runs and 54 RBIs this season while getting on base at a .345 clip.

He and fellow rookie Bo Bichette give Toronto a bright future but they'll both need to be healthy for the Blue Jays to make any kind of progress in coming seasons.

MORE: Blue Jays' Bo Bichette sets MLB record for most extra-base hits in first 9 career games


What to Read Next