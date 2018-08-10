Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits home run in third straight AAA game

Vladdy Guerrero Jr. is very good at crushing baseball. (Twitter)

Ok, this is getting ridiculous.

For the the third consecutive game, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – the greatest destroyer of baseballs in the minor leagues and maybe one of the world’s best at this point – went deep in Triple-A. This time he victimized Ryan Carpenter of the Toledo Mud Hens with a shot to left.





Frankly, Triple-A isn’t supposed to be this easy. It’s arguably the third-best baseball league on Earth (behind the majors and Japan). You aren’t supposed to be able to have your way with it, especially when you’re 19 years old. Tell that to Vladdy Jr., though.

In nine games with the Buffalo Bisons prior to Friday’s action, the phenom had a .462/.571/.769 line with two home runs and eight walks to just a single strikeout. After dominating Double-A, so far the next level has proved no challenge whatsoever. Theoretically we are talking about a small enough sample that Triple-A pitchers could adjust back, but that just doesn’t feel very likely.

Instead, it feels like every game Vladdy Jr. spends in Triple-A is a damn shame and a cynical attempt to manipulate his service time. In the midst of a rough 2018, the day this young man makes his first appearance at Rogers Centre certainly can’t come soon enough for Blue Jays fans.

