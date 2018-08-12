Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues ridiculous AAA home-run streak

Is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a superhero? (Twitter // @BuffaloBisons)

On Superhero Night at Coca-Cola Field, the latest addition to the Buffalo Bisons cast of crusaders continued to smash baseballs like he was born to.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Blue Jays hottest prospect in a season with few remaining, cleared the fences with a solo shot to rightfield, the 4th straight game the 19-year-old had chalked up a home run.





Hitting .433/.538/.800 since being called up to Triple-A, Guerrero Jr. is already on course to breaking records after only 11 appearances. The Bisons record for games with consecutive yard clearances stands at 5, most recently reached by Andy Marte in 2006. Baseball Hall of Famers Ollie Carnegie, Carlos Garcia & Bill Selby also hold the same mark in Buffalo uniform.

On a day when the Blue Jays were honouring the 1992 and 1993 World Series champions in Toronto, it seems fitting that a hero in waiting made sure he was part of the conversation.

