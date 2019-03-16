Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s dad posts great throwback photo for birthday

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. turned 20 Saturday.

If you forgot to get the Blue Jays' prized prospect a birthday gift, don't worry — his father sent him touching birthday wishes via Twitter.

Guerrero, who hit 449 home runs in a 16-season MLB career that earned him induction into the Hall of Fame this year, posted a photo from the early 2000s of himself and young Vlad Jr. wearing matching Expos uniforms.

"My son, I remember this day as if it were yesterday," the tweet reads. "From that moment I knew that you were made for great things for this scenario. Today, on this special day remember: patience, discipline, God’s time is perfect. Happy birthday my son!"

The post might have also been a way to cheer up his son, who has gone through a rough patch recently. The consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball, the third baseman was diagnosed last week with a grade 1 strain of his left oblique and is expected to miss at least three weeks. The Blue Jays sent him to the minors Thursday, and he'll begin the season at Triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto had already planned to keep Guerrero in the minors to start the season, drawing accusations from the players union that the team is manipulating his MLB service time to delay his free agency in a few years. The tweet from Vlad Jr.'s father, preaching "patience, discipline, God’s time is perfect" might have just been a way to reassure him his time is coming.