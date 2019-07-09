Guerrero Jr. sets Home Run Derby record with ridiculous double laser show

Less than an hour into the Home Run Derby, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had already both put on a show and set a record.

After Alex Bregman showed how difficult Progressive Field was on right-handers by continually smashing the ball off the left-field wall, Vladdy crushed 29 home runs, effortlessly swatting ball after ball into the crowd.

He immediately matched his own excellence with 29 in the following round for a grand total of 58. That’s just three short of the single Derby record of 61 set by Giancarlo Stanton back in 2016 with one more round for the rookie to play.

Guerrero Jr. didn’t dabble with wall-scrapers either; he easily earned his bonus 30 seconds in each round as an enormous percentage of his home runs travelled 450 feet or more. By the time he was done his first round alone he’d put up a couple of miles in dingers.

My goodness... Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with 29 home runs for >>2.3<< miles in home runs. WOW! pic.twitter.com/IHVOmAhQbx — Daren Willman (@darenw) July 9, 2019

Unlike Josh Hamilton, Guerrero Jr. was able to sustain his moment and whether he wins the Home Run Derby or not he captivated the baseball world like no one else on the field.

