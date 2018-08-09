Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes his first Triple-A home run

Vlad Guerrero Jr. hit his first ever Triple-A home run.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. has officially put his stamp on Coca-Cola Field in Buffalo, New York.

In his eighth game since joining the Buffalo Bisons, the phenom went deep for his first ever home run in Triple-A ball.

And this thing nearly crossed the Peace Bridge and entered Canada.





There was absolutely no chance that ball was staying within the confines of the ballpark.

Let’s take a second look at this one.





Guerrero Jr. has been enjoying a lot of success since being called up to Buffalo. Heading into Wednesday’s game, the 19-year old had produced a batting average of .389, while also adding eight walks.

This is the type of news Toronto Blue Jays’ fans want to hear. With the team now sitting far out of playoff contention, and eyes focused firmly on the future, the success the young third-baseman has in Triple-A will show exactly how ready Guerrero Jr. is. for the big leagues.

But in the meantime, the people of Western New York will continue to enjoy watching his talents in person.

