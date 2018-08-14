Vlad Guerrero Jr. sets record for MLB prospects after four-game home run streak

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is doing things no other prospect has done before. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays’ prospect Vladamir Guerrero Jr. has proven to be an extraordinary young talent, and when you’re as good as he is, records are bound to be broken.

Since 2015 MLB Pipeline has issued an MLB Prospect Team of the Week. The honour is awarded to the best performance of an organization’s top-30 prospect in the minor leagues for each position in baseball.

So, after producing a four-game home run streak with a batting average of .458, it should come as no surprise that Guerrero Jr. claimed this week’s honour for third basemen.

This marks the fifth time Guerrero Jr. has won the accolade this season, which is a record for the prestigious distinction. The previous high of four was held by AJ Reed (2015), Kyle Schwarber (2015), Gary Sanchez (2016) and Brendan Rodgers (2017). Not a bad group of players to pass en route to re-writing the record book.

For a record 5th time this season, #BlueJays 19-year-old phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes our Prospect Team of the Week: https://t.co/Ue7Vo8mBCq pic.twitter.com/UwPe4S4caY — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 13, 2018





Also worth noting is that Vlad Jr. was awarded International League batter of the week in Triple-A. The 19-year-old phenom has only been with the Buffalo Bisons for two weeks and he has already claimed the weekly honour for the best hitter in his division.

It’s hard to remember the last time a Blue Jays’ prospect had garnered this much praise at the minor league level.

More Blue Jays coverage on Yahoo Canada Sports: