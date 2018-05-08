Vlad Guerrero Jr. hits hotel with massive home run

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. created some magic on Tuesday night. (Getty Images)

Top Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is oozing big-league power out of his pores.

Here he is completely obliterating his second bomb of the night off the hotel windows at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in New Hampshire on Monday.

Wow!! Vlad Jr. did it again. Second home run of the night, this one off the hotel! https://t.co/XV4W7L4U70 pic.twitter.com/j5ImMhl8uq — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) May 8, 2018





Apparently he can mash it at the tee-ball level, too, as evidenced by this display of egregious force during the filming of an MLB Network feature on Monday. The Fisher Cats Twitter account posted this video proof of Vladdy destrying a poor, innocent baseball:

Vlad just called his shot and went deep off the tee for @MLBNetwork. Carlos Pena approves. pic.twitter.com/SrcMlYvdjY — NH Fisher Cats (@FisherCats) May 7, 2018





Making contact with a spinning, dipping and curving projectile travelling 90-plus mph is obviously insanely difficult, but generating enough power to clear the yard when the ball is stationary and resting on a tee is some next-level sorcery.

The force he can generate through his trunk rotation and arm extension alone, even on a still object, is just off the charts.

The 19-year-old, who is now hitting over .400, is putting up some absurd numbers as the youngest player in the Eastern League (AA) — slashing .398/.455/.624 with 30 RBI in 24 games with New Hampshire entering Monday night.