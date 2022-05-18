Vizzy Hard Seltzer And Queen Priyanka Aim To Set World Record In Good Vibes And Positivity With First Ever #GoodVibezDay on May 18th

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Whether it's getting props on your OOTD, recognition for your fierce look, or just being told you have good vibez, who doesn't love an ego boost? In fact, 88% of people say that compliments make them feel good about themselves . After a tough two years, it's clear the world is in a positivity deficit. Believe it or not, Canada even ranks as one of the most miserable countries in the world on the misery index, so it's a no-brainer that we could use a boost of good vibez!

That's why on May 18th, Vizzy Hard Seltzer is championing an epic nationwide blitz of positivity - introducing the first ever #GoodVibezDay. Together with Queen Priyanka, Vizzy wants to raise Canada's vibe by aiming to set a world record for the most compliments ever - aka good vibez - given in a single day.

To ring in #GoodVibezDay, Queen Priyanka - aka the Queen of good vibez herself - will be dishing out personal plus-ups from coast to coast. But the positivity doesn't stop here, Vizzy and Priyanka are inviting Canadians to get on board and dish out their own good vibez and compliments using #GoodVibezDay on social media. For every compliment using the hashtag, Vizzy will donate $1 up to $25,000 to LGBTQ2S+ charities Queer Collective and the 519 , funding initiatives and spaces that support inclusivity for the LGBTQ2S+ community.

"As a brand with inclusivity at its heart, Vizzy is committed to consistently showing up for the LGBTQ2S+ community." says Michelle Sowinski, Senior Brand Manager of Vizzy. "Vizzy brings bursts of positivity with its vibrant branding and unique dual-flavours, celebrating what makes it special - and we want to help Canadians everywhere do the same, one compliment at a time."

Torontonians can catch a vibe - and some Vizzy - during #GoodVibezDay, by looking out for Priyanka and the Vizzy Gang doling out compliments around Toronto and on social media all day on May 18th.

"As a Queen who makes and breaks records - who better to team up with Vizzy once again for another record!?" says Priyanka. "Spreading and receiving positivity, especially within Queer spaces, are part of what made me who I am today, so we're on a mission to share the most compliments and good vibez EVER across Canada "

If you miss us this #GoodVibezDay, look out for Vizzy's four new dual-flavoured hard seltzers: Blackberry Lemon, Papaya Passionfruit, Raspberry Tangerine and Watermelon Strawberry are now available at select local liquor stores across Canada in the new Vizzy Signature Pack or in select single cans.

To learn more, please visit www.vizzyhardseltzer.com/en-CA and give us a follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at @vizzyhardseltzerca .

About Priyanka

After being crowned the first-ever winner of Canada's Drag Race in 2020, Queen Priyanka has become an international drag sensation and cultural icon. She is the host of What's My Game? On WOWPresents Plus, and the co-host of a new podcast, Famous This Week alongside Canada's Drag Race host and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 finalist, Brooke Lynn Hytes.

As the drag persona of Mark Suknanan, Priyanka's career started in television at MTV Canada, and she later joined YTV as the face of YTV's The Next Star and then The Zone for the course of six years. In Spring 2018, top Toronto drag performer Xtacy Love took Mark under her wing and Priyanka was born! Priyanka quickly took the city by storm, snatching crowns in the Miss Crews & Tangos pageant and Woody's: Queen of Halloween. She's performed in every major city across Canada, Chicago & the Dominican Republic and even graced the cover of Now Toronto, being named the city's "Number One Drag Entertainer."

Priyanka is based in Toronto and Los Angeles. She was born in Whitby, Ontario of Indo-Guyanese descent and studied at Niagara College.

