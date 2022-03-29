VIZSLA SILVER EXPANDS NAPOLEON VEIN TO 2,500 METRES LONG AND OVER 500 METRES BELOW SURFACE AT PANUCO

NYSE: VZLA TSX-V: VZLA

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from 53 drill holes targeting the Napoleon Vein Corridor (Napoleon, Napoleon Hangingwall and Josephine veins), at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") located in Mexico. The results are a part of Vizsla's ongoing, fully funded 120,000-meter resource/discovery-based drill program.

Highlights

  • Napoleon Vein: NP-21-210 returned 1,803 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 4.00 metres true width (mTW) (55 g/t silver, 20.38 g/t gold, 0.21 % lead and 2.99 % zinc)

  • Napoleon Vein: NP-21-260 returned 484 g/t AgEq over 9.42 mTW (85 g/t silver, 2.73 g/t gold, 0.90 % lead and 4.13 % zinc) including:

  • Napoleon Hangingwall Vein: NP-21-238 returned 1,379 g/t AgEq over 2.7 mTW (746 g/t silver, 6.27 g/t gold, 0.75 % lead and 2.94 % zinc)

  • Josephine Vein: NP-21-214 returned 4,917 g/t AgEq over 0.47 mTW (17 g/t silver, 60.5 g/t gold, 0.36 % lead and 1.40 % zinc)

"The most critical aspect of these results is that the mineralized zone at Napoleon has now grown over 350 metres since the last update, with the continuation of a wide, high grade vein to the south," commented Michael Konnert, President and CEO. "This reinforces our local exploration model of a high-grade, precious metal-rich core developed along strike and down plunge to the south, beneath the Ojo de Agua sub-zone, which remains a primary target for near-term resource growth at Napoleon. Twenty-two of these drillholes were completed after the resource data cut-off, further demonstrating the potential for the Napoleon resource to increase in size. To aid in ongoing resource expansion and conversion, the Company has added a directional diamond drill, allowing for faster and cheaper targeted drilling of these down-dip extensions and looks forward to continuing to provide updates on the expansion of the Napoleon resource over the next few months."

Figure 1: Plan map of recent drilling along the Napoleon Vein Corridor (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.)

About the Napoleon Vein Corridor results

Drilling continues with five rigs focussed on resource expansion and exploration along the Napoleon Vein Corridor. 31 of today's results are from new drill holes completed within the resource wireframes and not included in the March 2022 resource estimate. (see Table 1).

22 of today's results are new intercepts not included in the initial resource estimate and include multiple results from the Ojo de Agua Zone ("OdA") at the southern end of Napoleon (see Table 2). Significant intercepts in this area include NP-22-260 (9.42 mTW at 484 g/t AgEq), and NP-22-244 (2.1m TW at 468 g/t AgEq), of which the latter is located ~350 metres south of any previous drillhole within the high-grade projected plunge of the Napoleon Vein. Additionally, hole NP-21-238 tested the depth potential at Napoleon, returning 2.37 mTW at 455 g/t AgEq, located ~500 metres below surface, representing the deepest intercept reported to date from the Napoleon Vein Corridor.

In 2021, the Company reported gold rich intervals from shallow drilling in the Ojo de Aqua Zone hosted within quartz-carbonate veins (see Company new release dated August 26, 2021). Intercepts included hole NP-21-150 (2.6 mTW at 3.95 g/t gold and 34 g/t silver) and hole NP-21-153 (1.4 mTW at 6.87 g/t gold and 55 g/t silver). The Company's improved understanding of the controls on mineralization suggests Ojo de Agua may be the top of the mineralized horizon, and increased grades and widths may be intersected at depth. Drilling has further validated this interpretation, highlighting the Ojo de Agua Zone as a primary target for continued drilling to define the full extent of high-grade mineralization intersected to date.

The Napoleon Hangingwall Vein (HW1) continues to grow with intercepts returning both locally very high grades and robust widths. Drilling from east to west allows for complimentary testing of the Hangingwall Vein, while targeting the main Napoleon structure. To date, the Napoleon Hangingwall Vein remains robust towards the south as demonstrated by hole NP-21-238 (2.7 mTW at 1,379 g/t AgEq).

At Josephine, drilling has defined two primary zones of mineralization, one in the north and another in the south (see Figure 1). Drilling remains ongoing in the central zone beneath these resource areas. Josephine appears to be a sub-ordinate vein to the main Napoleon Vein and contains high-grade centers surrounded by lower grade mineralization unlike the Napoleon Vein, which has near continuous mineralization grading >150 g/t AgEq along 2,500 metres of strike.

The Company is rapidly growing resources on all three veins within the Napoleon Corridor and expects continued success with its proven exploration model as it infills and expands on these intercepts.

Figure 2: Napoleon Vein Contour Longitudinal Section (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.)
Figure 3: Napoleon Vein Exploration Model Longitudinal Section with pierce points (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.)
Figure 3: Napoleon Vein Exploration Model Longitudinal Section with pierce points (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.)


Drillhole

From

To

Downhole

Length

Estimated

True Width

Ag

Au

Pb

Zn

AgEq

Comments

(m)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

%

%

(g/t)

NP-21-195

No significant values


NP-21-196

86.25

87.70

1.45

0.71

114

0.75

0.08

2.87

284


NP-21-199

119.60

122.35

2.75

0.69

162

2.83

0.48

1.00

439

Napoleon

Incl.

121.50

122.35

0.85

0.21

313

2.84

0.87

1.74

630


And

171.40

174.15

2.75

1.03

42

0.35

0.94

4.42

262

FW

And

180.00

184.50

4.50

1.72

70

2.43

1.26

7.76

592

FW

Incl.

180.00

181.50

1.50

0.72

102

4.16

1.57

11.05

895

FW

NP-21-200

186.00

187.50

1.50

1.10

2

2.20

0.00

0.01

178

Josephine

NP-21-201

116.70

121.90

5.20

4.15

52

0.18

0.03

0.07

70

Napoleon

NP-21-202

232.50

234.00

1.50

0.94

223

0.17

0.08

0.25

248

Josephine

NP-21-204

No significant values

Napoleon

NP-21-205

35.20

35.60

0.40

0.35

38

4.78

0.95

6.93

708

FW

And

51.80

52.15

0.35

0.24

306

0.46

1.41

2.86

490

FW

And

99.00

103.40

4.40

3.81

146

0.54

0.35

0.35

212

Napoleon

NP-21-206

No significant values


NP-21-207

No significant values


NP-21-208

No significant values


NP-21-209

121.50

125.45

3.95

3.06

153

1.06

0.88

0.98

301

Napoleon

NP-21-210

551.45

561.25

9.80

4.00

55

20.38

0.21

2.99

1,803

Napoleon

NP-21-211A

No significant values


NP-21-212

No significant values


NP-21-213

171.95

172.40

0.45

0.29

1,255

3.04

0.13

0.22

1,510

HW

And

365.00

367.90

2.90

1.71

14

1.25

0.78

1.14

179

HW

And

No significant values


NP-21-214

115.65

116.65

1.00

0.47

90

2.05

0.81

1.65

339

HW

And

184.50

185.10

0.60

0.40

20

2.61

0.16

0.74

261

Napoleon

And

279.60

280.50

0.90

0.47

17

60.50

0.36

1.40

4,917

Josephine

NP-21-215

153.45

154.35

0.90

0.43

855

7.40

0.28

2.23

1,538

Napoleon

NP-21-216

290.80

291.30

0.50

0.36

14

0.06

0.07

0.47

38

HW

And

406.60

408.05

1.45

0.53

14

0.95

0.10

0.47

110

Josephine

NP-21-217

41.25

41.55

0.30

0.28

498

2.82

0.44

1.00

774

HW1

And

110.70

111.35

0.65

0.46

213

1.77

0.46

0.46

385

Napoleon

NP-21-218

87.80

88.10

0.30

0.28

123

0.26

0.01

0.04

146

HW1

And

224.90

228.15

3.25

2.14

42

0.38

1.09

0.92

138

Napoleon

NP-21-219

210.00

210.50

0.50

0.43

47

0.98

0.01

0.03

127

Josephine

NP-21-220

436.30

439.35

3.05

1.96

11

0.30

0.05

0.50

56

Napoleon

NP-21-221

No significant values


NP-21-223

311.05

311.65

0.60

0.45

7

0.03

0.17

1.80

82

Napoleon

NP-21-224

193.40

206.65

13.25

9.20

38

0.37

0.33

1.01

115

Napoleon

NP-21-226

364.00

366.00

2.00

0.95

16

0.04

0.42

1.05

71

Napoleon

NP-21-228

99.40

102.50

3.10

2.35

109

0.73

0.13

0.25

180

Napoleon

NP-21-229

213.15

215.15

2.00

1.53

499

5.17

0.50

2.71

1,028

HW1

NP-21-229

372.35

378.60

6.25

5.20

10

0.05

0.13

0.37

32

Napoleon

NP-21-230

288.35

290.60

2.25

1.70

30

0.65

0.71

2.92

212

Napoleon

Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes completed along the Napoleon Vein Corridor included in the maiden resource estimate.

Note:

AgEq = Ag ppm + (((Au ppm x Au price/gram) + (Pb% x Pb price/t) + (Zn% x Zn price/t))/Ag price/gram). Metal price assumptions are $20.70/oz silver, $1,655/oz gold, $1,902/t lead, $2,505/t zinc.


Drillhole

From

To

Downhole
Length

Estimated
True Width

Ag

Au

Pb

Zn

AgEq

Comments

(m)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(g/t)

%

%

(g/t)

NP-21-225

425.45

429.00

3.55

2.72

2

0.04

0.07

0.20

15

Napoleon

NP_21-231

81.00

84.10

3.10

2.73

80

1.27

0.17

1.24

233

Napoleon

NP-21-233

110.35

115.20

4.85

3.00

70

0.66

0.28

0.90

165

Napoleon

NP-21-234

No significant values


NP-21-235

No significant values


NP-21-237A

No significant values


NP-21-238

322.00

324.75

2.75

2.70

746

6.27

0.75

2.94

1,379

HW1

Incl.

323.10

324.75

1.65

1.05

1,170

9.86

1.11

4.49

2,159


And

491.95

495.85

3.90

2.37

115

1.23

0.95

5.71

455


And

615.00

617.50

2.50

1.61

104

0.80

0.47

1.30

231

OdA

NP-21-239

203.85

206.85

3.00

2.87

91

2.39

1.34

3.67

459

HW1

And

437.75

438.95

1.20

0.63

67

2.01

0.21

3.82

377

OdA

NP-21-240A

No significant values


NP-21-241

201.50

201.80

0.30

0.25

68

0.52

0.55

3.63

262

HW1

And

406.85

407.35

0.50

0.35

9

0.04

0.67

1.47

86

Napoleon

NP-21-242

267.30

267.60

0.30

0.20

18

2.59

0.07

0.64

251

HW1

And

564.80

568.00

3.20

1.48

66

0.51

0.95

4.00

284

Napoleon

NP-22-243

207.05

211.70

4.65

4.47

12

0.56

0.09

0.72

86

HW1

And

524.20

528.45

4.25

1.72

47

0.22

0.31

1.97

147

OdA

NP-22-244

256.80

261.35

4.55

4.00

130

1.43

0.01

0.03

245

HW

And

455.05

458.60

3.55

2.10

331

1.39

0.25

0.48

468

OdA

NP-22-245

474.90

477.00

2.10

1.32

17

0.11

0.21

6.51

277

Napoleon

NP-21-246

No significant values


NP-22-247

331.55

331.85

0.30

0.20

140

1.06

0.04

1.88

296

Josephine

NP-22-248

457.55

458.45

0.90

0.60

25

0.10

1.09

2.20

147

Napoleon

NP-22-249

54.00

58.90

4.90

3.87

107

1.85

0.52

0.77

299

Napoleon

And

417.45

417.75

0.30

0.20

149

0.30

0.28

0.23

189

Josephine

NP-22-251

568.50

570.00

1.50

0.89

10

0.04

0.24

0.56

41

Napoleon

NP-22-254

242.75

243.30

0.55

0.50

35

1.42

0.55

1.24

210

HW1

And

404.90

412.50

7.60

3.13

34

0.33

0.42

4.08

226

Napoleon

NP-22-255

35.45

40.10

4.65

3.49

140

0.88

0.15

0.46

231

Napoleon

NP-22-260

240.90

241.20

0.30

0.28

808

3.66

1.54

3.12

1,262

HW1

And

337.65

350.25

12.60

9.42

85

2.73

0.90

4.13

484

Napoleon

Incl

337.65

346.00

8.35

6.24

114

3.99

0.80

5.05

646


Incl

340.05

344.80

4.75

3.55

134

6.52

1.17

6.91

949


Incl

340.50

343.40

2.90

2.17

166

7.91

1.22

7.42

1,113


Table 2: Downhole drill intersections from the holes completed along the Napoleon Vein Corridor after the maiden resource estimate.

Note:

AgEq = Ag ppm + (((Au ppm x Au price/gram) + (Pb% x Pb price/t) + (Zn% x Zn price/t))/Ag price/gram). Metal price assumptions are $20.70/oz silver, $1,655/oz gold, $1,902/t lead, $2,505/t zinc.

Drillhole

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth (m)

NP-21-195

403,304

2,586,709

491

272.0

-60.0

273.0

NP-21-196

403,227

2,588,167

512

268.0

-62.0

330.0

NP-21-199

403,228

2,588,167

512

268.0

-67.0

355.5

NP-21-200

403,304

2,586,709

491

272.0

-41.5

246.0

NP-21-201

403,326

2,588,072

569

230.6

-34.5

176.5

NP-21-202

403,303

2,586,709

491

271.0

-52.9

267.0

NP-21-204

403,218

2,588,105

551

273.0

-60.5

340.5

NP-21-205

403,326

2,588,073

569

259.6

-31.8

225.0

NP-21-206

403,582

2,587,074

442

266.4

-60.0

552.0

NP-21-207

403,283

2,586,827

485

264.9

-45.8

225.0

NP-21-208

403,218

2,588,105

551

273.0

-65.5

349.5

NP-21-209

403,326

2,588,074

569

289.3

-27.2

180.0

NP-21-210

403,689

2,586,995

488

255.0

-60.0

601.0

NP-21-211A

403,526

2,586,763

428

266.0

-65.0

283.5

NP-21-212

403,026

2,586,786

450

92.0

-41.2

292.5

NP-21-213

403,700

2,586,780

447

266.0

-52.0

577.5

NP-21-214

403,254

2,588,212

502

268.0

-62.0

364.5

NP-21-215

403,416

2,587,010

455

249.0

-68.5

220.5

NP-21-216

403,025

2,586,786

450

92.3

-55.4

460.5

NP-21-217

403,254

2,588,213

502

268.5

-31.0

261.0

NP-21-218

403,587

2,586,725

416

262.1

-56.6

339.0

NP-21-219

403,303

2,588,004

547

270.0

-31.8

337.5

NP-21-220

403,702

2,586,812

455

268.5

-47.0

490.5

NP-21-221

403,274

2,587,059

498

227.0

-33.0

261.0

NP-21-223

403,565

2,587,094

455

274.1

-56.8

501.0

NP-21-224

403,459

2,587,533

505

269.0

-49.0

271.5

NP-21-225

403,677

2,586,865

475

257.7

-57.6

577.5

NP-21-226

403,478

2,587,478

514

274.2

-63.0

444.0

NP-21-228

403,396

2,587,588

501

234.0

-29.5

156.0

NP-21-229

403,702

2,586,812

455

268.5

-42.0

480.0

NP-21-230

403,566

2,587,094

455

274.1

-56.8

402.0

NP-21-231

403,396

2,587,589

501

266.0

-31.4

120.6

NP-21-233

403,396

2,587,589

501

267.0

-52.0

171.0

NP-21-234

403,648

2,587,468

464

274.0

-49.0

631.5

NP-21-235

403,562

2,587,162

443

275.2

-58.9

377.5

NP-21-237A

403,592

2,587,408

488

277.0

-48.0

519.0

NP-21-238

403,832

2,586,645

461

272.5

-51.4

690.0

NP-21-239

403,635

2,586,956

478

250.0

-60.0

556.5

NP-21-240A

402,986

2,587,132

516

62.4

-37.5

333.0

NP-21-241

403,575

2,587,495

474

270.9

-51.8

501.0

NP-21-242

403,690

2,586,995

488

263.4

-58.1

651.0

NP-22-243

403,636

2,586,952

474

243.0

-62.7

627.0

NP-22-244

403,894

2,586,214

436

269.5

-51.0

615.0

NP-22-245

403,594

2,587,393

485

268.0

-52.0

529.5

NP-22-246

402,986

2,587,132

516

61.9

-52.5

390.0

NP-22-247

403,292

2,587,341

495

264.0

-58.0

366.0

NP-22-248

403,683

2,587,540

475

270.0

-49.2

696.0

NP-22-249

403,365

2,587,332

489

264.0

-55.8

425.5

NP-22-251

403,650

2,587,407

470

265.0

-52.5

696.0

NP-22-254

403,652

2,586,543

426

270.0

-66.0

504.0

NP-22-255

403353

2587461

522

259.0

-38.0

351.0

NP-22-260

403,694

2,586,598

439

270.0

-58.0

563.0

Table 3: Napoleon Vein Corridor drillhole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

About the Panuco Project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 6,754-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 75 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

The Panuco Project hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 61.1Moz AgEq and an in situ inferred resource of 45.6Moz AgEq (see Company news release dated March 1, 2022).

A technical report is being prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI-43-101") and will be available on the Company's website and SEDAR within 30 days of the date of the Company's March 1, 2022, news release announcing the resource estimate.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 140,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2022, Vizsla has budgeted +120,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., Vice President of Technical Services, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used in this video are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained in this video providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

You are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Information regarding mineral resources contained or referenced in this video may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward–Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward–looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward–looking statements or information. These forward–looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration, development, and production at Panuco, including plans for resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district; and the filing of a technical report.

Forward–looking statements and forward–looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Vizsla Silver, future growth potential for Vizsla Silver and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Vizsla Silver's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Vizsla Silver's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements or forward-looking information and Vizsla Silver has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Mexico; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Vizsla Silver's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward–looking statements or forward-looking information. Although Vizsla Silver has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Vizsla Silver does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward–looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Vizsla Silver Corp. (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.)
