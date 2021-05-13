Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A big screen at a big discount. (Photo: Walmart)

Spring is the time to refresh and start anew. And apparently it's also the time to upgrade to a stellar TV — the markdowns lately are unbeatable. For just $420 at Walmart — originally $799 — the Vizio V-Series 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV gives you an amazingly vivid picture with streaming and smart home features built-in.

Crisp color contrast

An exceptionally high refresh rate (120Hz) and Ultra HD resolution give this Vizio 4K TV such a sharp picture, you’ll feel like you’re in the middle of the action. More than eight million pixels means the detail is truly breathtaking. Said one five-star reviewer: "This TV is phenomenal. I absolutely love it. It has everything I wanted and the refresh rate really shows with my PS5."

Family movie night just got a whole lot better. (Photo: Walmart)

Caters to both Apple and Android fans

Don’t have cable or a digital antenna? This Vizio TV can stream it live. Just sync it to your home’s Wi-Fi network for instant access to Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Disney+, HBO Max and much more.

Another standout feature is its compatibility with both Android and Apple devices (it’s rare to see a TV that works with both). There’s no need to buy an Apple TV box — just sync the 4K model to your iPhone, iPad or MacBook via Wi-Fi, and you can even use Apple AirPlay 2 to watch movies and TV shows.

The TV is also compatible with Android smartphones and tablets via the Vizio Smartcast app and Google Chromecast. And it works with Google Assistant and Siri too.

This Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV comes with some free goodies too! (Photo: Walmart)

The Vizio 4K TV comes with a few free goodies, namely a Vizio remote, two TV stand feet if you'd rather not hang it on the wall and two MopHead Velcro cable ties, as well as a six-foot Ultra HD 4K HDMI cable and premium microfiber cloth, both from Circuit City (pictured above).

Now all you need to do is add popcorn and you’ll be ready to binge watch in no time. "If you're new to Vizio, this TV is great. The picture is so clear. it has fast response time and attractive in looks. I would buy this set again and again," added another five-star reviewer.

