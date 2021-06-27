Vivo X60t Pro+ With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specs and More

Vivo has refreshed the Vivo X60 lineup with the new Vivo X60t Pro+. The new smartphone bears lots of similarities to the existing Vivo X60 Pro+ that is also available in India in a single storage and colour option. The new smartphone has debuted in China and Vivo is yet to share global availability details. Both Vivo X60t Pro+ and Vivo X60 Pro+ pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset though the latter features a 12-megapixel portrait camera instead of a 32-megapixel portrait shooter. It carries a curved display and has two colour options of Class Orange and Dark Blue. Similar to the China variant of Vivo X60 Pro+, the new model has an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Vivo X60t Pro+ price starts at CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 57,500) for the base model and CNY 5,999 for the top 12GB RAM + 256GB option – interestingly, the same as the X60 Pro+ in China. In India, Vivo X60 Pro+ carries a price tag of Rs 69,990 for the lone 12GB RAM model.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X60t Pro+ sports a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with 2376×1080 pixel resolution, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 paired with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. The smartphone runs on 11 based OriginOS 1.0 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards with 5G support.

The Vivo X60t Pro+ carries a quad-rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.57 aperture, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with 114.5-degree field-of-view, a 12-megapixel portrait shooter, and an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.45 aperture for video calls and selfies. The camera app comes bundled with modes like a night scene, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, time-lapse photography, professional mode, and AR. Other notable features of the Vivo X60t Pro+ include face recognition, Wi-Fi, Fi6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 4,200mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Lastly, it weighs 190 grams and is 9.10mm in thickness.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here