Vivo V20 first impressions: A shiny, sleek smartphone aimed at selfie lovers

The one thing that Vivo's V series is known for is its risk-taking design and camera experiments. No, no don't hold your breath; we are not seeing the dual pop-up selfie camera kind of experiment again (thankfully!). Surprisingly, the Vivo V20 is not much of an experiment at all. And I say this in a good way. The new smartphone is definitely a head-turner that intends to get attention from selfie lovers. I got to use the phone for a couple of days, and here is what I think about the newly-launched Vivo V20.

View photos Image: Tech2/Priya Singh More

Image: Tech2/Priya Singh

Shiny, smooth but slippery

With the oil slick-style pinkish/blue gradient design, Vivo V20 is definitely a conversation starter. It shows a dazzling gradient of colours when seen from different angles. It isn't too loud but chances are people will notice that shiny thing in your hand before they notice your face. And if you categorize this as unnecessary attention, you can choose from 'Midnight Back' and 'Moonlight Sonata' colour variants. The smartphone uses a matte glass finish, so it is still just shy of blingy. It will, however, easily showcase how greasy your hands are. It's still a fingerprint magnet. I took comfort in the fact that these smudges are easy to clean and are not as pronounced as they could have been on a regular glass finish.

Moving on, the smartphone is just 7.4 mm thick and just 171 gm in weight. Very handy indeed! Sadly, even though all factors seem to be in the favour of the phone, I have to say that it is not perfect. It is extremely slippery. Since it is sleek and matte-smooth, it can easily slip through fingers. You can use the transparent silicone case that comes bundled with the phone, but I think that takes away from the design. I plan to take my chances and use the phone without the case.

The Vivo V20 features a rectangular camera module that houses a 64 MP triple camera setup. It protrudes a little, but thankfully does not make the phone wobble much when laid flat.

Coming to the front, one thing that I am disappointed about is the waterdrop notch. I mean, why would you go back to this old design? I loved the punch hole display in Vivo V17. Wasn't Vivo the one that introduced the pop-up selfie camera concept to avoid an interrupted display? I'm very curious about why they chose a waterdrop notch this time.

The 6.44-inch AMOLED display offers beautiful colours. It is surrounded by thin bezels, giving it a premium look. On the left edge, you get a volume button and a textured power button, and both are conveniently placed. On the bottom edge, you see a single speaker grille, Type-C charging port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

A middling display

The 6.44-inch AMOLED display shows bright and beautiful colours, but that water drop display design is off-putting. If you love to binge watch, my advice will be to use the earphones that come with the phone, because the phone doesn't get loud. At least not enough to watch a movie. I enjoyed watching Gilmore Girls on the phone. With a 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution, it was a treat to eyes.