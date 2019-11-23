Jazz's arena evacuated after game because of suspicious package

An unattended box forced the evacuation of Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday after a game between the Jazz and Warriors.

The all-clear was given two hours later, just after 11:30 p.m. MT (1:30 a.m. ET Saturday). Salt Lake City police later said that the box contained common tools.

Jazz beat reporter Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reported that a bomb-sniffing dog gave a "hit" on the box, which had been left under a table inside an arena restaurant. The box was X-rayed by the Salt Lake bomb squad while secruity personnel were clearing the arena.

Jazz players Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles encouraged people around the arena to be safe while the box was being X-rayed and inspected for explosives:

The Jazz won the game 113-109. They are scheduled to play the Pelicans at the arena Saturday .

This article has been updated.

