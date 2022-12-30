Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren: The rebellious duo that inspired a generation of punks

Paul Gorman
·6 min read
Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood - Bill Kennedy
Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood - Bill Kennedy

In the spring of 1972, when the arch disrupter Malcolm McLaren persuaded his schoolteacher girlfriend Vivienne Westwood to give up her day job and join him in running his new Chelsea boutique Let It Rock, the education world’s loss was wider culture’s gain. At 31, the unmarried mother of two young boys lacked fashion experience and training and so was the most unlikely design partner, even for the trouble-making McLaren, who had recently emerged from an eight-year spell testing the authorities at a series of London art schools with his Situationism-inspired high jinks.

But the art-school friends who assisted McLaren in setting up Let It Rock as a tribute to the 1950s had melted away and Westwood was already helping out by repairing and sprucing up the deadstock and second-hand clothing he sold through the shop. Since this was drying up, McLaren was keen to introduce new designs and Westwood soon proved herself not only capable of realising his wild notions for provoking the status quo by fusing rebellious music with extraordinary visual style, but also his match in terms of innovation and invention.

Like Lennon and McCartney, the symbiotic nature of their partnership became difficult to divine as she joined him on the wildest ride in fashion history. They rang the changes every few years by repeatedly refitting the tiny shop’s facades, interiors and its name, switching the stock from Let It Rock’s Teddy Boy-wear to rocker regalia (when it was called Too Fast To Live Too Young To Die) to fetish and bondage gear (calling the shop Sex) to punk (as Seditionaries) to the New Romantic visions of pirates and apaches under the name that endures to this day, Worlds End at 430 King’s Road.

Westwood and McLaren in the King’s Road shop - David Montgomery/Getty Images
Westwood and McLaren in the King’s Road shop - David Montgomery/Getty Images

Early on McLaren talked about incorporating blanched chicken bones on T-shirts to spell out such words as “ROCK”, but it was Westwood who produced the solution for hanging them from the garments, drawing on skills she had developed when making jewellery to sell on London’s Portobello Road.

And it was McLaren who came up with the idea of appropriating homoerotic artwork of two semi-naked cowboys by the American illustrator Jim French, and juxtaposing it with dialogue referring to boredom and apathy. However, the shock value was magnified when it appeared on the simplest and most effective of Westwood’s designs – a top she created from squares of hand-stitched jersey with seams on display and simple holes for the arms and head. When the shop was raided, after a customer wearing the cowboys shirt was arrested for obscene public display under the outdated Vagrancy Act, McLaren and Westwood’s dreams of baiting the establishment came into focus.

Similarly, it was McLaren’s proposal that they produce the infamous zippered bondage pants by tying a strap between the knees, but Westwood was the one who came up with the ingenious loops that held the binding in place. When worn by the Sex Pistols with anarchy shirts, Seditionary boots and long-sleeved muslins proclaiming “Destroy”, these bondage trousers became part of what McLaren described as “the uniform of the disaffected”. Knock-offs flowed from rag trade merchants but Britain’s stodgy mainstream fashion industry continued to overlook Westwood’s audacious talent.

Pamela Rooke, aka Jordan, and Simon Barker, aka Six, seen here posing in Sex Pistols’ 'God Save The Queen' t-shirts, were regulars in Westwood’s shop - Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images
Pamela Rooke, aka Jordan, and Simon Barker, aka Six, seen here posing in Sex Pistols’ 'God Save The Queen' t-shirts, were regulars in Westwood’s shop - Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

This in part had been provoked by McLaren’s hard line against such outlets as Vogue; the important stylist and photographer Michael Roberts – who came up much later with the Tatler cover which cast Westwood as Margaret Thatcher – recalled how he was sent packing from the shop without explanation one day simply because he contributed to the magazine.

In fact, the only media which consistently covered the sartorial developments at 430 King’s Road in the 1970s were soft-porn and sex education titles such as Club International and Forum, much to McLaren’s satisfaction. Style guru Peter York was a rare exception, describing Seditionaries clothing in a 1977 issue of Harpers & Queen as “garage cum paramilitary, surprisingly well made”.

Seditionaries was a haven for punks looking to expand their wardrobe - ITV/Shutterstock
Seditionaries was a haven for punks looking to expand their wardrobe - ITV/Shutterstock

The collapse of the Sex Pistols the following year, the subsequent deaths of bass player Sid Vicious and his partner Nancy Spungen, and the legal battles between McLaren and singer Johnny Rotten so disillusioned Westwood that she considered changing her vocation by opting out of the shop and studying for an art degree as the decade drew to a close. Westwood later related that McLaren – a tailor’s grandson whose parents ran an East End womenswear factory – challenged her by advising, “Fashion every time”.

Reinvigorated, Westwood began the flight from punk’s chaotic post-modern assemblages into the historicism that became the hallmark of her design approach, using a copy of the British historian Norah Waugh’s pattern book, The Cut of Men’s Clothes: 1600-1900 as a starting point.

This inspired the pair’s 1981 collection Pirate, which coincided with the refurbishment of 430 King’s Road as Worlds End and was shown at the London Designer Collection, the forerunner of London Fashion Week. Their personal relationship at an end, Westwood stepped out from the ebullient McLaren’s shadow; she was featured in style bible The Face and hailed by Women’s Wear Daily as “the hottest designer of the new look”. Meanwhile Pirate’s voluminous cuts and sensual fabrics appeared in a shoot in the issue of Vogue that trumpeted the marriage of Lady Diana Spencer to Prince Charles.

Westwood was not only capable of realising McLaren’s wild notions for provoking the status quo, but also his match in terms of innovation and invention - Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy
Westwood was not only capable of realising McLaren’s wild notions for provoking the status quo, but also his match in terms of innovation and invention - Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy

Significantly, when McLaren proposed reinventing the shop once again, this time as a mock-archeological dig complete with scaffolding poles and tarpaulin, Westwood put her foot down and insisted that he find other premises for what became the short-lived sister outlet Nostalgia of Mud in London’s West End.

Westwood was also critical of McLaren’s new group Bow Wow Wow, which he formed to promote Pirate, and over the next two years, as they showed five catwalk collections in Paris as well as London, she pulled away from him professionally.

Backstage in Paris she met the Italian fashion PR Carlo D’Amario, who now controls Vivienne Westwood Ltd. He helped reinvent her business following the far-from-amicable dissolution of the partnership with McLaren in 1984, and the following year was by her side when she reopened 430 King’s Road. It was the beginning of a journey that led to recognition as Britain’s foremost fashion designer, a reputation nevertheless rooted in the unique and confrontational clothing created over more than a decade with the iconoclastic McLaren in the 35ft x 15ft space at the “wrong” end of the King’s Road.

Latest Stories

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • NHL best and worst: Elias Pettersson finally finding his groove

    Elias Pettersson exploded for a five-point night to headline this holiday edition of the NHL's best and worst of the week.

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.” Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down in a perfo

  • With Curry out, Poole scores 32 as Warriors beat Grizzlies

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole is far from a finished product, and the fourth-year guard showed both signs of brilliance and struggles controlling his emotions on the big Christmas Day basketball stage. Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected early in the fourth, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals won in

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Talbot shines as Senators beat Bruins 3-2 in shootout

    OTTAWA — If not for netminder Cam Talbot, Alex DeBrincat would never have had the chance to play hero. DeBrincat scored the only goal of the shootout Tuesday night as the Ottawa Senators earned a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, but a 49-save performance by Talbot, including 26 in the third period, was the main reason it got that far. “It was an exciting game. Probably gave them a few too many looks but Talbs kept us in the game for the most part and it’s nice to get the win,” said DeBrincat, who

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Doncic, Mavs top Lakers 124-115 to celebrate Nowitzki statue

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had trailed from the opening bucket when the crowd erupted at the sight of retired star Dirk Nowitzki on the video boards late in the first half. Nowitzki's old team joined the celebration soon enough on the day of his statue unveiling. Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Sunday. Christian Wood added 30 points and tied a care

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Most dominant OHL seasons of all time: Connor McDavid, John Tavares among top 10 players

    From Doug Gilmour to Connor McDavid, the OHL has seen some truly spectacular single-season performances over the years.

  • Sheldon Keefe in Jack Adams running, finally

    Toronto bench boss Sheldon Keefe has garnered a lot of praise for reshaping the Maple Leafs' defensive approach this season and its paying off with consideration for the Jack Adams Award, given to the NHL’s coach of the year.

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.