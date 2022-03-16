Vivid Sydney 2022 Program Unveils Biggest, Brightest and Most Brilliant Lineup Ever

Destination NSW
·3 min read

Longest Continuous Light Walk in Vivid Sydney History; Global Storytellers Aaron Sorkin, Gretchen Carlson & Troye Sivan Headline Vivid Ideas; World Premiere of 'The Gospel According to Marcia,' UK's Spiritualized & Baxter Dury to Rock Vivid Music; First Nations Artwork Yarrkalpa - Hunting Ground, 2021 Animated for Sydney Opera House Lighting of the Sails; Plus, First-Ever Vivid Sydney Dinner

Sails of the Sydney Opera House

Sails of the Sydney Opera House
Sails of the Sydney Opera House

SYDNEY, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination New South Wales (NSW) is proud to announce its program lineup for Vivid Sydney 2022. Vivid Sydney 2022 will transform Sydney city into an illuminating fusion of creativity, innovation, and technology from Friday 27 May to Saturday 18 June, with more than 200+ events celebrating the essence of Sydney's soul including its diversity, beauty, resilience, First Nations culture, and vibrant creative community.

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade, Minister for Tourism and Sport and Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said, "The Vivid Sydney 2022 program is bursting with new events, venues, performances, and experiences, providing even more reasons to visit time and time again. This year, we are celebrating the festival's 12th anniversary, with a bigger, brighter, and more brilliant lineup than ever before.

"Audiences will feel energised and invigorated by a number of festival firsts. This includes the longest-ever continuous Light Walk winding all the way from the Sydney Opera House to Central Station, the Vivid Sydney Dinner, Vivid Sydney Supper Club, and more, as well as all the innovative light-art installations, projections, eclectic music performances, and thought-provoking talks we all know and love.

"Vivid Sydney is an open invitation for Sydneysiders and visitors from Australia and the world to come and experience Sydney city at its creative best after dark. The 2022 festival has been two years in the making and is not to be missed," Ayres said.

Festival Director Gill Minervini, who will deliver her first Vivid Sydney in 2022, said this year's program captures the essence of Sydney's soul, exploring what makes the city so unique. "Vivid Sydney tells a compelling story of creativity, innovation, and technology through light, music, and ideas that is distinguishably Sydney, yet authentically universal. The 2022 program delivers fresh and engaging content, bringing feelings of joy, excitement, wonder, inspiration, and hope to all who are innately drawn to it," she said.

In 2022, 11 Sydney Central Business District (CBD) locations will ignite, two of which are new, with Circular Quay, Sydney CBD, The Rocks, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, Darling Square, Darling Quarter, The Goods Line, Central Train Station, Luna Park, and Taronga Zoo, all coming to life with a mesmerising kaleidoscope of light artworks to wow visitors and locals alike.

Staged over 23 nights, the festival will deliver mesmerising art displays, 3D light projections, uplifting live music performances, and deep-dive discussions from the world's brightest minds. Plus, in a festival first, the renowned Light Walk will stretch continuously for 8km, linking the Sydney Opera House to Central Train Station, with more than 200 LED sculptural birds guiding the way as part of the Future Natives installation.

The full 2022 Vivid Sydney media kit, program announcement, and high-res imagery, including 2022 Vivid Sydney light renders and broadcast-quality video footage of previous festivals' highlights, are available to download at www.vividsydney.com/news-room.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Greg Vekiarellis, Ogilvy PR
M: +61 401 873 217
E: greg.vekiarellis@ogilvy.com.au

Wayne Mitcham, Āmio Limited
M: +64 21 499 550
E: wayne@amio.nz

About Vivid Sydney

Vivid Sydney is an annual celebration of creativity, innovation, and technology, which transforms Sydney for 23 days and nights. Staged for its 12th year in 2022, Vivid Sydney fuses mesmerising art displays and 3D light projections with exhilarating live music performances and deep-dive discussions from some of the world's brightest minds, as well as the Sydney Opera House Lighting of the Sails. Vivid Sydney is owned, managed, and produced by Destination NSW, the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency.

Related Images






Image 1: Sails of the Sydney Opera House


Credit: Destination NSW



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Scottie Barnes raising Raptors' ceiling with change in mentality

    The Raptors need Barnes to become an even more aggressive scorer and shift his mindset away from being a giver, at least for the time being.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Ducks trade D Josh Manson to Colorado for prospect Helleson

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have traded veteran defenseman Josh Manson to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for defense prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The Ducks confirmed the deal Monday to part ways with Manson, an eight-year NHL veteran who has spent his entire career in Anaheim. He is due to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 30-year-old Manson is a former sixth-round pick who played his way onto the Ducks' roster in late 2014. The

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.

  • Blackhawks' Connor Murphy leaves on stretcher after scary hit

    A scary scene unfolded in Ottawa when Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy was forced to leave the game on a stretcher.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.