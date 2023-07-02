Vivica A. Fox says Independence Day 2 'didn't live up to the first one' because of Will Smith's absence

Vivica A. Fox says Independence Day 2 'didn't live up to the first one' because of Will Smith's absence

Vivica A. Fox probably won't be revisiting the Independence Day sequel this July 4 holiday.

The actress, who played Jasmine Hiller, wife of Will Smith's alien slayer Capt. Steven Hiller in both films, said she "didn't feel" that Independence Day: Resurgence "was good" and that it "didn't live up to the first one" due to the absence of Smith's wisecracking marine.

"I really feel we missed out by not bringing Will Smith back," she told The A.V Club. "We had most of the original cast, but I think the one true link that was missing to the success of Independence Day 2 was that Will Smith wasn't there."

She added that at a premiere in 2016, "I was like, 'Mmm, let's see how the fans are going to feel about this.' And sure enough, on Twitter they blew me up."

The first 1996 film followed Smith's pilot as he commandeered efforts to stop an alien invasion on Earth over the July 4 weekend. The sci-fi action epic, from director Roland Emmerich, grossed $817 million worldwide and was the highest-grossing movie of the year. 2016's Resurgence, which killed off Smith's character after reported salary disagreements between the movie and the star, grossed a decidedly lower $389 million.

Smith thought it "was terrible" when he found out his character died, he told Yahoo in 2015. "I was working on Suicide Squad during that time," he said. "Roland and I had talked about it. The trailer looks really cool. I'm going to be sitting around with tears in my eyes when that one comes out."

