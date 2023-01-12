Vivica A. Fox Is 'Honored' to Host Sundance World Premiere of Skilled Documentary: See the Trailer

Vivica Fox is heading to Sundance to host the world premiere screening of the documentary film Skilled.

Ahead of 3M's VIP screening later this month, the actress tells PEOPLE of her family tie to skilled trade workers.

"I'm honored to host the world premiere of Skilled," Fox, 58, says. "I have my own personal connections to those who work in the trades, as my oldest brother became a skilled worker after leaving the Army, and my niece has held various skilled labor positions."

The Kill Bill actress was born in South Bend, Indiana, which is known for its working-class roots. People who work in skilled labor industries often have a sense of pride for the successful lives they build, which is what this film focuses on, hoping to pique the interest of people who would potentially overlook them.

Featuring four trade workers — a plumber, fall protection specialist, master welder, and film gaffer — at various stages in their careers, the doc highlights the meaningful opportunities offered within the trades. Skilled celebrates the modern skilled trade workforce through the eyes of individuals who break the mold while pursuing the careers of their dreams.

Among the film's subjects are Paige Knowles, a 20-year-old plumber and author of the children's book Plumber Paige, who hosts a unique, all-girls construction camp during the summer. The documentary also features welder Cedric Smith and Mexico-born Anni Martinez, a gaffer from an all-female grip and electrical team (who worked on the James Bond film Spectre, which filmed in Mexico). Finally, viewers will learn about Andrea Martin, a fall protection specialist at 3M, who was named one of the 2022 Top Women in Safety by Canadian Occupational Safety.

The documentary is directed by Julio Palacio and produced by Christine Arena (Let Science Speak, Not the Science Type).

The film, which is produced by 3M and Generous Films, aims to spark a deeper conversation about the realities of the skilled trades and address the image problem that discourages the younger generation from pursuing them.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival includes 101 feature films from 23 different countries, and 32 of the 115 film directors whose work will screen at the festival are first-time feature filmmakers, according to a previous press release.

"Maintaining an essential place for artists to express themselves, take risks, and for visionary stories to endure and entertain is distinctly Sundance," Robert Redford, Sundance Institute Founder and President, said in a statement. "The Festival continues to foster these values and connections through independent storytelling. We are honored to share the compelling selection of work at this year's Festival from distinct perspectives and unique voices."

Regarding Skilled, Fox adds: "It is truly a pleasure to help showcase these subjects' personal journeys through this beautiful film."

Skilled will be available on 3M.com and YouTube after the premiere event and will be released wide on VOD this spring.