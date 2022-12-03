Vivianne Miedema strikes to sink Everton and get Arsenal back on track

Suzanne Wrack at Meadow Park
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA</span>
Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

It took a stunning strike from Vivianne Miedema to give Arsenal a narrow win against Everton, but the scoreline made this league meeting look far less comfortable than it ultimately was.

Despite the utter dominance of the home team in this fixture, with the Gunners having won their last 13 games against Everton while scoring 36 and conceding just six, a 14th victory (which would be the longest winning run of one team over another in the WSL) was not a foregone conclusion.

Related: Manchester United v Aston Villa: Women’s Super League – as it happened

Everton are a renewed force under their manager, Brian Sørensen, and while it is taking time to show in their results, the fledgling signs of growth are there. Arsenal’s Jonas Eidevall praised their “very clear identity” before the game. “You can see that [Sørensen] is trying to build something long-term in the way that they are very consistent in how they do things, almost regardless of what opponents they play. They ask some interesting tactical questions of the teams they play against,” he said.

Arsenal came into this game after a bruising first league defeat of the season in the WSL, losing 3-2 to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium – a result that brought to an end their 18-game unbeaten run and 14-game winning streak.

In that game the absence of Kim Little, who picked up an MCL injury in the defeat of West Ham at the end of October, felt like one too many. She was joined by Lina Hurtig, Leah Williamson, Rafaelle Souza and Teyah Goldie in the treatment room.

Arsenal have now also lost Beth Mead after she ruptured her ACL against United, so it was a hugely welcome sight for the home fans to see the influential centre-back duo of Williamson and Souza back in the matchday squad, while Everton welcomed back Nicoline Sørensen for the first time since her ACL injury.

Arsenal’s Leah Williamson comes on as a substitute against Everton.
Arsenal’s Leah Williamson makes her return from injury, coming on as a substitute against Everton. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

Arsenal dominated from the off, as they have so consistently this season, but they lacked bite up top, giving Everton hope when they got rare opportunities on the counterattack. The visitors dropped into a back five whenever Arsenal pushed towards the final third, meaning options were limited. Despite Arsenal’s control, after 20 minutes each team had one shot apiece, with neither on target.

It needed something special and someone special provided. Miedema, making her first league start since Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat of Reading on 16 October and having benefited from a rest over the international break, collected a pass from Caitlin Foord who, with her back to goal, shielded the ball into feet of the WSL record goalscorer. Miedema cut on to her right foot before lashing into the top corner.

Arsenal should have doubled their lead in the second half when the goalkeeper Emily Ramsey, on loan from Manchester United, pulled off an impressive double save to deny Miedema before being beaten by the third consecutive effort only for an Everton defender to clear off the line.

With 20 minutes remaining Williamson entered the fray in place of Jen Beattie and instantly blasted the ball clear to the delight of the home crowd.

