Vivetta RTW Spring 2021

In a refreshing move, Vivetta Ponti scaled back her sugar-coated aesthetic for this concise collection.

It was still youthful and feminine, but far less heavy in terms of color and embellishment compared to the past. The bucolic references so dear to Ponti were translated in bejeweled embroideries of flowers, bees, ants and spiders lined around the neckline of shirts and on her signature collars, which were layered on dresses and blouses with ruffles.

Silhouettes were voluminous, with short pouf sleeves and frills on crisp poplin frocks while butterfly-shaped appliqués sitting on monochrome dresses and flared pants added extra-sweetness.

Presented via a video format, the collection seemed to serve the bigger purpose of framing Vivetta’s new jewelry line as major attention in the clip was put on intricate ear cuffs, pendants, bracelets, rings and brooches reprising the same animal and floral motifs seen on the clothes.

Overall, it was a commercially savvy proposal but a tad too safe for a loud and colorful personality such as Ponti’s.

