ViveRe Communities Completes Acquisition of 75 Emma St. Property in Oshawa

HALIFAX , April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - ViveRE Communities Inc. (VCOM.V) ("ViveRE" or the "Company"), further to its press releases dated March 4 and April 17, 2020 , has completed, for a purchase price of $7,300,000 , the acquisition of all the shares of Emma and Albert Development Inc. ("Emma"), whose sole asset is the real property located at 75 Emma Street, Oshawa, Ontario (the "Emma St. Property"). The Emma St. Property is a newly built multi-unit residential property totaling 20 units of which 19 are three-bedroom units and 1 is a two-bedroom unit. With this acquisition ViveRE now has 263 units under ownership. The Company also has another ten multi-unit residential properties, 223 units, in Moncton, New Brunswick (the ATMJ Acquisition) under agreement as updated in ViveRE's press release dated April 17, 2020 .

About ViveRE

ViveRE continues to execute its plans to acquire recently built or refurbished, highly leased multi-residential properties in bedroom communities across Canada . The Company aims to satisfy the needs of the newly emerging 55+ resident. The demographic that has changed the world is now changing the way residential rental apartments cater to their requirements. Their desire for community, along with service and convenience amenities has led to the emergence of the Naturally Occurring Retirement Community or "NORC". Apartments are the next "home", after years of owning they look forward to the carefree lifestyle provided through renting in a community of their peers. ViveRE Communities Inc. intends to consolidate this emerging market niche. The Company has developed a robust pipeline of qualified properties for potential acquisition. Screening properties identified to match the criteria set out in the Company business plan (proximity to healthcare, amenities, services and shopping), management has identified a number of attractive targets for consideration by the Board. Following the closing of the ATMJ acquisition the Company intends to acquire a further 500 units in the coming twelve months.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of ViveRE Communities Inc.

"Mike Anaka"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of ViveRE and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of ViveRE Communities Inc, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from ViveRE Communities Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by ViveRE Communities Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ViveRE Communities Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and ViveRE Communities Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

