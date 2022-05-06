Vivendi’s Canal+ Circling Starz Stake As Lionsgate Moves Ahead With Sale Process

Jill Goldsmith
·2 min read

Canal+, a division of French conglomerate Vivendi, is in the mix as potential suitors circle Lionsgate’s pay TV and streamer Starz, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that Roku and Apollo Global management are bidding jointly for a minority stake in Starz and that DirecTV is also interested.

More from Deadline

A first round of bids began several weeks ago when interested parties were just starting to get access to Starz data. Lionsgate, which acquired Starz for $4.4 billion in 2016, announced last fall it was exploring strategic options for the cable network and streamer, effectively putting it on the block. Starz, the premium channel that has been growing fast in streaming under Jeff Hirsch but failed to provide a bump for its parent, calculated that selling all or a part of the asset could unlock value.

Lionsgate shares are trading at about $13 in a volatile market, only a few bucks from their 52-week low and well down from a year high of over $21 last summer. MA& in the sector has been brisk. But investors have lately grown more skeptical of the potential of streaming – not it’s central role in the ecosystem, but its ability to deliver profits in a reasonable time at a reasonable cost.

Hirsch has described Starz as a “very bespoke, focused, R-rated tier” that targets a diverse female audience, versus broad services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon and Hulu.

Starz’s net global streaming subscribers stood at 19.7 million at the end of last year, the latest data reported, up 1.7 million sequentially and 44% year-over-year. It’s been targeting 50-60 million subs by 2025. It will report its fiscal fourth quarter numbers later this month but hasn’t set a date yet.

Vivendi/Canal+ is also eyeing a minority stake, according to the FT which first reported the interest from France.

Best of Deadline

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm pulled out of a four-way tie with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 14th hole and then held on with pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Mexico Open. Rahm won for the first time since the U.S. Open last summer at Torrey Pines, and the relief showed in the smile and the way he pumped his arm and then pounded down his fist after tapping in for par on the 18th at Vidanta Vallarta. Tony Finau and Brandon Wu each closed with a 63, while Kurt Ki