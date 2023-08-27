Vivek Ramaswamy wants Elon Musk as his presidential adviser

The 38-year-old businessman has also promised to complete Donald Trump’s America First agenda - Fritz Nordengren/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has pledged to bring in both Elon Musk and Donald Trump as advisers if he is elected.

The 38-year-old businessman, whose poll ratings have surged in the race for the Republican nomination since last week’s debate in Milwaukee, has promised to complete Mr Trump’s America First agenda and follow Mr Musk’s example by slashing government spending.

Tipped as Mr Trump’s potential running mate, Mr Ramaswamy said he would want to benefit from the former president’s experience.

“I will invite him as an adviser and a mentor. I don’t want to relearn the same lessons. I want to pick up where he left off in taking on the administrative state,” he said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

Mr Musk, the billionaire owner of SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter, had shown how companies could be slimmed down, Mr Ramaswamy said.

“What he did at Twitter is a good example of what I want to do to the administrative state,” Mr Ramaswamy said in an interview on Fox News last week.

“Take out the 75 per cent of the dead weight cost, improve the actual experience of what it’s supposed to do.

“He put an X through Twitter, I’ll put a big X through the administrative state,” he added. “So, that’s where I’m at on common tactics with Elon.”

Mr Ramaswamy said Mr Musk has shown how companies can be slimmed down - REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Mr Ramaswamy has said he would shut down the Department of Education, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“Mass layoffs are absolutely what I will bring to the DC bureaucracy,” he said.

In the early stages of the campaign, Mr Musk threw his weight behind Ron DeSantis, hosting an interview with the Florida governor on his social media site.

But more recently, as Mr Ramaswamy has closed in on Mr DeSantis, Mr Musk has described him as “a very promising candidate”.

While Mr Ramaswamy has been gathering support among Republican supporters, Karl Rove, a veteran and widely respected party strategist, has voiced doubts.

He told radio talk show host John Catsimatidis that he found Mr Ramaswamy’s debate performance robotic.

“Representative of that was his comment that everybody else on the stage was bought and paid for, which I thought was so over-the-top that it was representative of his mindset of I’m the only perfect person on the stage,’” he said.