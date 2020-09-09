Viva Gold Announces Initial Drill Results at Its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce assay results for the initial three drill-holes of a 19 hole reverse circulation ("RC") and core drilling program at its Tonopah Gold Project located near Tonopah, Nevada.

Drill holes TG2001 and TG2002 were collared in the northwest boundary of the current $1,600 resource pit shell and extend outside the shell at depth. Both holes were designed to confirm and upgrade existing inferred mineralization and to test the potential extension of the principal mineralized zone along trend to the northwest. Drill hole TG2003 was designed to test a gap in mineralization on the southern flank of the northwest pit zone.

Drill Result Highlights

TG2002: 8.2 meters at 2.7 g/t from 232.9 to 241.1 meters, including 1.6 meters at 7.0 g/t. The bottom of the northwest pit is supported by high-grade mineralization associated with a number of northwesterly trending structurally related shears in the Palmetto argillite (OPA). This intercept potentially offsets hole MW312 (19.8 meters at 1.8 g/t from 226 to 246 meters including 1.6 meters at 11.6 g/t), drilled by Newmont in 2004. The intercept in hole MW312 is located at approximately the same elevation about 35 meters to the northwest and on structural trend from TG2002. Hole MW312 had previously not contributed to resource estimation due to its location outside the of the current $1,600 resource pit boundary.

TG2001: 11.5 meters at 0.4 grams per tonne (g/t) from 134.5 to 146 meters depth confirms and extends a zone of inferred mineralization in the Tertiary Volcanics (TV) beyond the $1,600 pit shell boundary; and a second zone of 3.3 meters at 0.6 g/t from 214.8 to 218.1 meters reflecting a continuation, but thinning, of a lower zone of mineralization in the OPA. This later intercept was a step-out to the northwest of the pit shell boundary.

TG2003: Intercepted anomalous gold values at or below the 0.25 gram/tonne cut-off grade. This hole confirmed previously modelled low-grade inferred mineralization in the zone.

"These initial results confirm and are likely to upgrade inferred gold mineralization to indicated and potentially convert what was previously thought to be waste into inferred resource, in the northwest sector of the Tonopah resource pit. These results also demonstrate and verify the extension of mineralization beyond current resource limits along trend to the northwest. Furthermore, they also indicate that the high-grade structural zones may have stepped (faulted) in a southerly direction in this sector. Overall, these holes provide positive support for our existing geologic model and warrant further drilling to extend the northwest trend of the deposit," remarked James Hesketh, President & CEO. "We are now drilling hole number 8 of our 19-hole RC and core drill program with further results expected in the coming weeks", he added.

View CEO commentary here: https://youtu.be/maYjUbPQOM0

Tonopah Project Drill Results for 2020 RC Drill Program



Hole Azimuth Dip From To Length Gold Grade

Meter Meter Meter Gram/Tonne



TG 2001 225 -85 0.0 249.3





134.5 146.0 11.5 0.4

157.4 159.1 1.6 0.8

214.8 218.1 3.3 0.6







TG2002 295 -80 0.0 262.4





142.7 146.0 3.3 0.3

196.8 198.4 1.6 0.8

201.7 203.4 1.6 0.3

213.2 216.5 3.3 2.4

232.9 241.1 8.2 2.7

including 232.9 234.5 1.6 7.1

including 234.5 236.2 1.6 4.0



TG2003 115 -85 0.0 229.6





155.8 157.4 1.6 0.5













0.25 gram/tonne cutoff grade used throughout

Tonopah Project - Drill hole location map over $1600 Resource Pit Shell and Block Model

View photos

James Hesketh, MMSA-QP, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release. Mr. Hesketh is not independent of the Company; he is an Officer and Director.

Story continues