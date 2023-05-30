Viva Energy Group Limited's (ASX:VEA) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already know that Viva Energy Group's (ASX:VEA) stock increased by 7.0% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Viva Energy Group's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Viva Energy Group is:

22% = AU$514m ÷ AU$2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.22.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Viva Energy Group's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

To begin with, Viva Energy Group seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 20%. Viva Energy Group's decent returns aren't reflected in Viva Energy Group'smediocre five year net income growth average of 4.2%. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are moderate could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Viva Energy Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 23% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Viva Energy Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Viva Energy Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Viva Energy Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 81% (implying that it keeps only 19% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

In addition, Viva Energy Group has been paying dividends over a period of four years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 66%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Viva Energy Group's future ROE will be 18% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Viva Energy Group has some positive aspects to its business. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

